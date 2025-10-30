A Nigerian lady was excited about her new ₦1.3m apartment and started painting it with her cousin before an unexpected incident ruined her joy

She was left shocked after something unusual happened while they worked inside the apartment

The situation made her reach out to her agent for help as she shared her painful experience online

A Nigerian lady burst into tears and wept uncontrollably as water took over the apartment she paid ₦1.3 million for. She witnessed the heartbreaking disaster while painting the house she had just rented.

She shared the emotional video on her social media page, recounting her painful experience with the agent who took her to the apartment, one she had already started spending on.

Lady’s newly rented apartment gets ruined

According to her, she was initially excited about the new place and had started painting it with the help of her cousin.

After sweeping and cleaning the apartment, they began painting. However, as rain started to fall, they decided to pause their work and wait for it to stop.

In a post she shared via her TikTok handle, @defidna3, she narrated that during the rainfall, she noticed water seeping into the apartment from the top, the roofing down to the floor. She believed that a large amount of water from the ground also found its way inside.

She shared a video to back up her claims.

Following the incident, she contacted the agent to request a refund, but he told her he would only return the rent and not the agent’s fee.

In her TikTok comments, she wrote:

“I paid 1.360 million, but they said I’ll only be getting my rent back without the total package.”

Part of her narration in the video reads:

"I cried my eyes out today, guys. I went to paint my new apartment with my cousin. I started off with cleaning while he went to buy paint. We decided to mix it ourselves since buying it was too expensive."

"I was having so much fun. I was happily doing this and even learnt painting in the process. Painting is one family business I never took seriously, but this was fun being with my cousin, until the rain started."

"I thought, okay, we’ll just wait it out. I didn’t know that was my doom. A few minutes later, water started coming in from the POP, bathroom, and parlor. Everywhere was flooded."

"This water was coming out from the ground, not even the entrance. So I decided to go outside to see how bad it was. I just stood there helpless, all our work, gone.

"I called my agent asking for a refund, and he told me I’m never seeing my agent fee back. ₦200k gone. I honestly don’t know what to do because I already spent money on painting. I cried all day and night. I don’t know what to do.”

The distraught lady sought public opinion on how to recover her full payment from the agent.

“In this kind of situation, what does the law say? How do I sue these people? What do I do, guys?”

Reactions as lady regrets new apartment

CHEF_FLORY wrote:

"You have to go meet the landlord and get your money back. Don’t even accept less than what you paid. Take it very serious. Please take action immediately just imagine the street is also flooded. Please take your money back."

Ms. Cisca said:

"You’re lucky you got to know before you moved in."

MYKELBEST ELECTRICAL noted:

"Anything you do... avoid igando police station... they work hand in hand with agents. am talking from experience."

CAKES IN IJEGUN/IKOTUN wrote:

"Thank God I didn’t collect this apartment ooo..this house is around lanre."

GELE ARTIST IN ALIMOSHO/IPAJA stressed:

"Any lawyer in the comments wetin person fit do in this kind situation."

YARO MOTORS added:

"One thing you guys always failed to do is you coming back to the area to ask people about the environment if they is light , water and how does the area looks like when it rains ask questions it’s money you are paying for and not small money ask questions before you pay for a house."

Big zee’zat shared:

"I was in this situation last year landlord no wan return my money, I was crying on the road Naso one army ask me what’s wrong I told him about it and guess what I collected my money and extra money too it’s better you act first cause you will never enjoy that place."

Natalia noted:

"My dear I will advice you to take them to court, calculate everything you have spend and charge them to court. Trust me your money will be completed, also add the court fees to what you're charging them."

neira_0 wrote:

"Don’t sue them…instead use another persons number to call the agent and tell him you are looking for a house or tell your sister to do it for you. Ask him for his address …so you can come see him and talk about the available house and to pay agent fee …..Use police men to come arrest him there and make use they lock him up and don’t be kind until your money has been refunded."

Jessica |Thecreative stressed:

"This happened to me in 2023 the landlord was also the agent he refused to refund my full money I cried."

Bellotics said:

"Please report to the state government, it's stressful but go through it. they'll refund you and still pay for your stress plus your painting. cos they knew this before renting it out."

