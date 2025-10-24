Nigerian singer Yemi Alade revealed she battled depression after realising she had been telling people the wrong age for years

The singer said she mentally broke down when she discovered she was older than she thought

In a heartfelt chat, she described the experience as one of the most confusing and painful phases of her life

Nigerian Afro-pop star Yemi Alade has opened up about a confusing and painful chapter in her life, one that left her battling depression for years.

In a revealing chat with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the Johnny crooner admitted that she once struggled to accept her real age, which sent her into a deep emotional crisis.

According to the singer, the discovery came as a shock that completely unsettled her mind.

Yemi Alade says she battled depression after realising she had been telling people the wrong age for years.

She stated:

“There was a time someone asked me my age, and for three years I kept saying I was 22. Then I realised I was actually 25. I took out my phone, did the maths, and when I found out the truth, I was depressed for a few days. My mind couldn’t take the reality. It was mental. For three years, I didn’t know my real age.”

The music star described the period as one of intense self-doubt and mental confusion. She admitted that her cheerful public image masked a reality she was struggling to face privately.

She added:

“It was mental. I didn’t even know who I was at that time.”

Yemi Alade says she mentally broke down when she discovered she was older than she thought.

