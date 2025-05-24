A Nigerian lady said she came back from the market only to receive a letter from her landlord's lawyers

In the letter, she was informed that her house rent has been increased from N1 million to N1.8 million

However, the lady wondered why the rent was increased to that amount, even when the landlord did not renovate the house

Many people are reacting to a video shared by a Nigerian lady who said her landlord increased her house rent.

In the video, the lady said she went somewhere only to return and receive a letter from her landlord's lawyers.

The lady said her rent was increased from N1.2 million to N1.8 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@pinkieletiee.

According to Pinkie Barbie, the house rent was moved from N1 million to N1.8 million, according to the letter she got.

However, Pinkie said she has been paying N1.2 million and wondered why the letter stated N1 million.

She also wondered why the landlord would raise the rent so high when, according to her, things are hard in the country.

She said:

"So, they have increased my rent today. I just got back from the market and I got this letter. They have increased my rent from N1.2 to N1.8 million. Is that not too much? Nigeria is already hard enough and people are trying to survive. What's happening landlord? Is this not too much? People are struggling already to survive. Nobody is considering anybody. Everybody want to kill everybody."

She lamented that her landlord did not do any renovation in the house that would warrant such an increase in rent.

The lady said the new house rent is too much. Photo credit: TikTok/@pinkieletiee.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as landlord increases lady's house rent

@Jaiye foreign said:

"The problem is that we like too much comfort that we risk future comfort. Stay lowkey and build your home and get rest of mind."

@Odama Junior said:

"Madam that money you are paying for rent if you buy land and start something before that two years ur house is ready."

@Jackgentry said:

"They increased my rent from 800k to 1.5 after saving 800k for almost 6 months. I was given 1 month to pay extra 700k or pack out."

@Rivqah said:

"My own yesterday from 500k to 1m and my rent is due next month."

@Omolara Daniel said:

"There are a lot of people looking for accommodation and are ready to take it immediately you pack away o! better just accept your increasement o."

@onyinyepaul962 said:

"Try to confirm if it's directly coming from the landlord himself, because all this caretakers and lawyers they usually add additional money to what the owner of the house tell them to issue to tenants."

Landlord increases rent to N1.4 million

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who owns a house in Lagos state has increased the house rent from N750,000 to N1.4 million.

One of the tenants who lives in the house shared a photo of a letter the landlord sent to her through his lawyer.

The lady was told to vacate the one-bedroom flat located in Ajah if she was unable to pay the new rent.

