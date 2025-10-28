Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy, shared a message he claimed to have received from someone posing as a police officer

A Nigerian man who came across Sammy’s post dismissed the message, questioning its authenticity and explaining why it didn’t look like an official police invitation

The exchange has now sparked debates across social media as many argue over whether the message was real or just another online drama waiting to unfold

A Nigerian man has questioned the invitation letter allegedly sent by the police to the younger brother of popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

The said brother, Sammy, had taken to social media to mock the letter sent to him via WhatsApp by the alleged police officer who revealed her name as Detective Oluseyi.

Nigerian man dismisses alleged police invitation

The alleged officer in the WhatsApp message forwarded to Sammy asked him to make himself available at a specific police station for questioning.

Seeing the message, Sammy took to social media to share it and mock the officer.

Sharing the message, Sammy wrote:

"Is this how police invite? Is that charge for me?"

He went on to ask:

"Firstly, no be my name be that? Secondly, I asked this mo.fo when she called, who is the complainant! Weray say I don't need to know."

As he shared the post online, an individual who came across it dismissed the alleged invitation.

According to a social media user with the name @whaleslogistics on X, formerly Twitter, he rubbished the invitation and called it lamba (meaning a lie).

His statement in part:

"Which kind mumu lamba be this? Which one be Detective? And why are they sending you a WhatsApp message without a proper letterhead?"

"Oga na lamba. If police send me invitation like this, I go laugh the person wey send am. There’s no rank in the Nigeria police that’s labeled as detective, we only have inspectors who do the work of detectives, supposed to anyways."

He added that if he were to receive an invitation like this from an officer of the law, he would laugh over it.

He continued:

"Lol, go make dem arrest you for something else na. Even your lawyer would call you stupid for taking that WhatsApp message serious. Try not to be easily fooled, I’m sure you would pay for a clean slate if they also added that to the message, Anna account number was present."

"So, why don’t they call him? There’s no police in the world (not even the corrupt Nigerian police) that would send an official police invite from a direct WhatsApp message! Google police invitation since you can’t use your mind to think. Detective my as.s."

As his statement made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man questions police officer

@PowerAlvin1 said:

"Invitation need not be via letter only. Texts or calls are sufficient. He saw it and even posted so it's valid. When it comes to modern practice, we shouldn't pretend that the Police is not working."

@Imoudu_JB shared:

"Anyhow I received the notification, best thing is to get a lawyer and go there, failure to honor that invitation is a crime on it own and if they declare him wanted, e go too bad for am. Forget twitter oo."

@Imoudu_JB wrote:

"Hope you are aware, they can invite you via phone call as well? Real matters sha."

Read the post below:



