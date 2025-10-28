A Nigerian woman based in Belgium shared a video to explain why her landlord asked her to vacate her apartment

According to the lady, the landlord did not like the fact that he saw unwashed plates in her kitchen

A lot of people who reacted to the video said they did not know that a landlord can give a quit notice over unwashed plates

A Nigerian woman who lives in Belgium has shared an experience she had with her landlord.

The woman said her landlord has asked her to vacate her apartment for a reason many people might consider too little.

According to the woman who goes by the TikTok name @chefvee42, her landlord entered her kitchen and didn't like what he saw.

She said the man saw unwashed plates and was angry, because according to him, they could damage the walls of his house.

The woman said she has a nine-year tenancy agreement with the landlord

"So, one of the reasons why the landlord asked me to look for another place to live is, the day he came to my house to fix the flying screen, he met stuff like this (unwashed plates). These plates, I need to wash them. And there are washed ones I need to put into the cupboard, and he met it like this. And then he said that I didn't wash my plates and everywhere is tattered, he fears that his walls are going to be stained. That is one of the reasons."

Reactions as landlord asks tenant to leave apartment

@fifat said:

"If he wants to sell it, yes or he has a son/daughter that needs to live there yes if you not paying for more then 6 month they yes, if none of this happened enjoy you rent and he can go to the court."

@Princess Al-Kurdî said:

Landlords are sour in Belgium, trust me. They complain about everything, and no, they don't have the right to get you out in 3 months. You can take him to court, and I think you have the right for 1 year to look for something new, and he is not allowed to rent to another person for 3 years, I think? It's just an excuse to get you out for what reason it is."

@Stèphanie Losim said:

"Buy an apartment girl the mortgages here are very friendly cause this is racism they can’t do that if you own your place."

@Free_Butterfly23_ said:

"Don’t worry, he can’t demand you to leave based on those reasons."

@Tracy Jack said:

"The man is very crazy for saying that my dear don’t comply, you’re in your right, he doesn’t have any right to say that to you."

