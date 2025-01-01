A man who owns a house in Lagos state has increased the house rent from N750,000 to N1.4 million

One of the tenants who live in the house shared a photo of a letter the landlord sent to her through his lawyer

The lady was told to vacate the one-bedroom flat located in Ajah if she was unable to pay the new rent

A Nigerian lady who lives in Lagos says her landlord has increased the rent of her apartment.

The lady shared a photo of a letter the landlord's lawyer sent to her notifying her of the new amount she must pay.

The lady's rent was increased from N750k to N1.4 million. Photo credit: TikTok/@bigarra1 and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

The new house rent shown on the letter shows that if the lady chooses to stay in the apartment beyond 2025, she would pay double the amount she is paying now.

According to the letter posted on TikTok by @bigaraa1, she is currently paying N750,000, including the service charge.

However, the rent increased to N1.4 million. The one-bedroom apartment is located in Ajah, Lagos.

Part of the letter reads:

"Please note that the rent of the apartment you occupy has been increased to the sum of N1,200.000.00 and service charge N200,000.00 per annum from your next rent renewal on December 2025. Inability to renew the tenancy at the current rate/rent, please vacate the property."

Reactions as Lagos landlord increases house rent

@Debzrealty said:

"Later they’ll say they want responsible person or working class. Tell me how working class can afford this apartment for 1.4m."

@Indiana said:

"From 750 to 1.4!!! Haba that’s very cruel na."

@wemimo444 said:

"Abeg vacate. It's outrageous and the landlord is not considerate. The increase is after 2 years and is just 20 per cent."

What the Lagos State Tenancy Law (2011) says on the increment of house rent

According to the Lagos State Tenancy Law (2011) a landlord cannot just increase house rent arbitrarily without consulting the tenant.

Section 37 (1) states:

"Subject to any agreement to the contrary, an existing tenant may apply as in form TL 11 to the Court for an Order declaring that the increase in rent payable under a tenancy agreement is unreasonable."

A tenant can seek redress if they feel an increase in house rent by their landlord is unreasonable.

If the tenant decides to seek redress, the tenancy law states that the court shall hear the case and determine if the rent was unreasonable based on evidence.

It states in 37 (3) and 38 (4) :

"If satisfied that the increase in the rent is unreasonable, the Court may order as in form TL13 that the increase in the rent be changed to a specific amount.

"Notwithstanding the provisions of any Law, it shall be unlawful for a landlord to eject a tenant from any premises pending the determination of the action."

Lady pays N250k for an apartment in Lagos

In a related story, a lady said she was lucky to find an apartment in Lagos Mainland and that it costs only N250,000 in yearly rent.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said the 2-bedroom apartment was already furnished, and all that was needed was to move in.

She showed parts of the apartment in the video, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, and the bathroom.

