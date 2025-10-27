A Nigerian lady has gone viral online for the way she appreciated a pepper seller as she graduated from a higher education institution

In the video, she thanked him for his constant kindness, showing how much she appreciated his support over time

The clip went viral on her sign-out day, with many people online praising both the graduate and the pepper seller for the touching gesture

A Nigerian lady trends online after publicly honouring a pepper seller while celebrating her graduation from a higher education institution.

This is contained in a post that has gone viral on social media, drawing reactions from many people.

Graduate goes viral for honouring pepper seller

The lady mentioned in her post that aside from the man in the video, his brother has also always helped her, as well as her friends.

After she finished her degree at her institution, she decided to pay him a visit to honour him and allow him to sign her wear.

According to a post made available on her page @abeniade69 via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the young lady was seen prostrating for the said man, as the video also carried a caption.

The caption read:

"Na mallam wey give us free pepper we go prostrate for."

She placed her hands on the floor and prostrated for him in the video, eventually standing up to hand the marker to him to sign her wear.

She also added a description to the video, which read:

"Dis guy nd his brother really help me nd my friends oo we no Dey buy pepper for noodles or egg, na free we Dey collect am may God continue to bless him nd his brother, they really help us."

As she shared the video online, many individuals stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady honours pepper seller

MHIDEY stressed:

"All this aboki are really nice not our Yoruba boys."

TiMmY FuNdz added:

"The Aboki reach promise land Abi e no reach promise land??"

ꨄLonely mf ꨄ

"The fact that you aren’t an ingrate God will surely put a smile on your face."

Křonẽr BM F wrote:

"Jokes apart all those orita aboki Dey give me extra pepper ooo."

oluwapelumi shared:

"E get one aboki wey dey sell pepper before bola market,Omo that man nah my life saver God continues to bless you isah abdullahi."

Temmymine added:

"Na baba for flower market second gate be this 500 pepper go plenty Een still collect free onions."

makshiyah stressed:

"Hausa are good in the habit of giving out something with out return."

@verydarkgai noted:

"What have you done in return for them, na only God will bless you, have you even try to buy ordinary Pepsi to appreciate in a little way you can."

꧁ꨄADE DIWURA wrote:

"Even tho I’m not a student, I knows him as a nice person and he plays a lot."

A_Dukie shared:

"No be the Yeye Aboki wey Dey my place o … that Weerey kaala."

styled by Yemi said:.

"Omoh some aboki just Dey and they are very very nice dem better pass some Yoruba people jokes apart."

Watch the video below:

