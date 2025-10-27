A Nigerian lady took to social media to praise Regina Daniels for showing strength and independence after buying a massive mansion

She used Regina’s experience to encourage married and single women to think of a way to build their future

Her emotional message sparked conversations online as many people shared their views on Regina’s move and the lessons women could learn

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to pay respect to popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels after the actress acquired a brand-new mansion.

The lady, in her statement, also advised married women and those in relationships, using Regina Daniels’ story as an example of why women need to plan their future with or without a man’s support.

Woman reacts as Regina Daniels flaunts new mansion. Photo source: Tiktok: preciousubani_, Facebook/Regina Daniels

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady praises Regina Daniels

Her statement came hours after Nollywood actress Regina Daniels showed off the big mansion she bought by herself.

Regina Daniels is alleged to have left her husband, Ned Nwoko, after a disagreement and alleged maltreatment in his home.

Days after the issue, she bought a house while declaring herself a queen.

Reacting to this, a Nigerian woman, @preciousubani_, took to her page via the popular social media platform TikTok to speak about the actress.

She praised the actress for planning her future and not depending on her husband, referencing the house she bought after the fallout.

Her statement:

“My respect for Regina Daniels just increased. As women, when I tell you that you need to have your own money, don’t think it’s a joke. When you have money, you have respect; when you have money, you know your worth; you have options. You’re not going to stay in that marriage because you don’t know what you’ll eat tomorrow night.”

Regina Daniels praised for showing strength. Photo source: Tiktok: preciousubani_, Facebook/Regina Daniels

Source: TikTok

She sent a message of advice to women who may find themselves in similar situations in the future, urging them to find means to be independent and secure their future.

She continued:

“You’re not going to be forming ‘I’m here for the kids’ or ‘I’m staying back for the kids.’ That’s because you don’t know who will pay your rent once you move out. Look, if there’s something we should learn from her story, it’s the fact that if you have your own money, you can walk away from toxicity.”

“Whatever happened before she married Ned is none of our business. The main thing is that she realized her self-worth, and she was only able to achieve it because she had funds.”

She made several statements in the post, and as the video made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman praises Regina Daniels

Glory wrote:

"Valid point but please don't believe social media it's might be staged."

Atemie237 noted:

"Hope you know she has not walk away??"

Anna’s added:

"But she gat married for the money."

naija ninja stresed:

"What if the Ned bought her the house to make up for what he has done? Did Regina tell u guys that she was the one that bought the house with her own money? People will just see news and run away with their own narrative and start making content when that narrative might even be false.."

SPICY ANGEL DOLLARS added:

"Yess ooo haters go wan kpai now."

OLUCHI stressed:

"Regina na sabi girl."

nayo shared:

"SHE SAVED!!! Ugh! It’s so nice to see!"

God’s favorite wrote:

"Why do I think her husband use this house as an apology to her."

Omogebubu shared:

"Same thing I keep saying!!!!! Women should learn to earn their own money ooooooooooo dem no dey hear."

anniegold1234 stressed:

"She fit later go back to her husband but at least the husband knows she can still survive without him."

noise stressed:

"Now she is born 2 with no husband, if you get money you fit knack."

Big S added:

"You sound like you really know what is happening. What if she’s still in the marriage? Do you really think her marriage has ended?"

Mywealthhascome noted:

"Like be dangerously independent maka tomorrow nothing pass been hardworking just to get to wherever or whatever you want I love this her new morale. I want to join your inner circle."

OMOGE YABA said:

"She didn’t eat with her two hands married women sud adopt dz please always save even if u are not working always collect money from ur man and safe and don’t ever let home know about it."

Watch the video below:

Similarly, Legit.ng recently published a story about a Nigerian man who praised Ned Nwoko for his smart handling of his dispute with Regina Daniels.

Lady warns Regina Daniels amid marriage issues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman wrote to Regina Daniels’ mother, urging her to guide her daughter amid her ongoing issues with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The woman advised Regina to act wisely and avoid making emotional decisions, stressing that her husband’s influence and power could complicate the situation. She appealed for family support, warning that Regina should prioritise her peace, safety, and children above public drama.

Source: Legit.ng