A Nigerian man and his pregnant wife went viral online after she woke him up at midnight, saying the baby in her belly wanted something

In their TikTok video, the husband looked surprised as his wife said she didn’t want another smell but that the baby wanted something unusual

The video made many people react online, with some finding the wife’s strange craving funny and others feeling sorry for the tired husband

A Nigerian man and his wife are trending online after she woke him up at midnight to take her to a ghetto because the baby in her belly craved the smell of something unusual.

This is contained in a video made available by the couple on their social media page, TikTok.

Nigerian man laments wife’s craving

The voice of the husband could be heard in the video as he lamented the situation, reminding his wife of her condition and wondering why she couldn’t crave the smell of cigarettes instead of something unusual.

She replied that it wasn’t her craving, but the baby in her belly.

The video, shared on the TikTok page @bigmiller_porshmiller09, shows the man and his wife, with a caption explaining the incident.

The caption read:

“My pregnant wife took me out in the middle of the night looking for a ghetto in search of smokers to inhale we.ed.”

As the video played, the husband could be heard saying:

"Look at how me and you just dey wake up and down, looking for ghetto where they’re smoking we.ed. You no want cigar, but babe that guy was smoking cigar, why didn’t you inhale it?"

His wife responded, insisting the baby craved it, not her:

"I hate that smell. If I inhale that one, I go just collapse. Na the baby want am, no be me. If it’s we.ed, I don’t care."

The husband then added:

"This is midnight. Why you wan inhale am? Wetin e go do for you?"

The couple spoke at length in the video, and the man eventually shared the post on social media, where many people took to the comment section to react to it.

Reactions as wife craves an unusual smell

BratHQ added:

"You two know the smoke is not good the baby tho."

Patrick ( Akpa Ego) said:

"Travel bro she will be fine."

Omotayo said:

"When I get belle na so I Dey go sit down for a junction for my area becos say I wen inhale smoke."

the 3 M shared:

"I went through this."

Princess Ozioma stated:

"That is dangerous to the baby o."

TEMPLE® wrote:

"My own wake me 2am and said the baby want snake pepper soup."

SKYman noted:

"You com dey feel safe in Ghana, freely looking for igbo at night. Your 'contrey Nangeria', you fi walk for street at night ?."

Mr_Bada asked:

"Did you finally see that night ?"

harjikeh016 stressed:

"Sand dey hungry me but I dey package myself."

GYIMAH MODRIC noted:

"Yours is better ooo my brother was asked for unripe mango in the night , where he could get some too German shepherd Dey there after the stress and injuries he suffered last last when he got home Madame was asleep ooo."

Uche Thankgod wrote:

"God abeg make my wife never see this video she plan say I go follow her yesterday the entire street just for nothing I use style dodge am."

mimipetisland shared:

"She said the baby want to do what see her innocent face oh my brother problem day but you don't worry call Jesus okay."

Watch the video below:

