A Nigerian lady who worked as a cleaner to sponsor herself through school has gone viral on social media after she revealed the impressive CGPA she graduated with, earning praise and congratulations from many.

This is contained in a series of posts she shared on her page via the popular social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nigerian woman works while studying, finishes uni with remarkable CGPA.

Source: Twitter

Nigerian woman bags big CGPA

The lady spoke about her struggles and expressed appreciation to those who supported her journey to success.

According to a post she shared on her page, @DatGirlAdun, she quoted a post she originally made in April 2021.

In the post, she mentioned that people often asked why she felt comfortable posting photos of herself in her work uniform as a cleaner.

She wrote:

"A colleague asked me how I feel comfortable posting in a cleaner's uniform. Well, I told her it doesn’t matter wearing it won’t make people who don’t like me start liking me. That’s who I am presently, but I won’t be forever."

Years later, she referenced this same post as she graduated from a reputable Nigerian university.

Cleaner becomes graduate, earns praise for top CGPA.

Source: Twitter

In her post, she revealed that she graduated with an outstanding CGPA and shared it with her followers.

She wrote:

"Quoting this again to say a big thank you to all the amazing individuals who supported this post. I truly appreciate you all."

"I’m grateful to share that I finished with the 3rd best overall CGPA (4.943), just 0.001 behind the 2nd! I hope I made you all proud."

Following her announcement, many individuals who came across her post flooded the comment section to congratulate her on the achievement.

Reactions as lady graduates from university

@MideShoots stressed:

"Congratulations to you Adun, this is an amazing feat. My older cousin graduated with a first class in Mathematics in Unilorin and he’s on a fully funded PhD scholarship in the US atm, if that’s a path you’ll want and you need mentorship I could link you. Congrats again!"

@ayokunlle shared:

"You’re actually so inspiring, I pray that this is the least you’ll ever be, and your path will continue to align with greatness. Congrats."

@AfolabiDM stressed:

"I love this journey. Hearty congratulations to you. Nothing beats the feeling of "I told you so", "It doesn't matter", "my present situation doesn't define me". More wins for you."

@Labgram241 added:

"Wow. Congratulations ma. I wish you all the best life has to offer. May Almighty Allah bless you."

@Chimoyo2. noted:

"Oh my! Super congratulations to you! I remember your quoted tweet and it seemed like it happened so recently. Can't believe it's 4 years already. You did so amazing! Well done!"

@ekpokingsley1 wrote:

"A great feat . weldone Champ. Super proud of this achievements , this kind of feat isn't for everyone . They are super talented and exceptional champs like you .. Rule your world Champ."

@thisibi said:

"Congratulations! If a PhD is a path you’ve considered, I think you should write the GRE and apply to schools in the US. There are fully funded opportunities open for people in your field. But please, only do so if it’s sth you really want. PhD’s are tough. Congratulations again!"

Read the post below:

