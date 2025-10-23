A Nigerian woman has advised Regina Daniels to be careful after her husband, Ned Nwoko, hinted at sending her abroad

The advice comes amid the ongoing marriage clash between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko, raising concerns about her safety

The woman urged Regina Daniels’ mother to intervene in the matter

A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to advise popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, as her husband, Ned Nwoko, mentions the country he plans to send her to.

She shared her advice on her page via a popular social media platform, and many individuals have started reacting to it.

Regina Daniels warned by woman as Ned Nwoko hints at sending her abroad. Facebook/Queen Lemmy Williams, Instagram/Regina Daniels

Source: Facebook

Nigerian woman warns Regina Daniels

The woman stated that Regina Daniels needs to be careful with her steps and moves, as her husband is reportedly set to send her to a foreign country.

Her statement comes amid the marriage clash between the popular actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The Nigerian lawmaker had taken to his media page to share plans for her amid their marriage clash and his desire to send her abroad for care.

While Regina Daniels is yet to officially respond, a Nigerian lady identified as Queen Lemmy Williams took to her Facebook page to advise the actress.

She wrote:

"Regina Daniels needs to be very careful right now. Her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, just made a public statement saying she must be sent to Jordan for rehabilitation, far away from her 'substance suppliers.' But if you’re a smart Nigerian, you’ll understand what that really means."

"If this so-called 'rehab' happens, we might never hear of Regina again on this space. This is not a small domestic issue this is a power game. And when you marry a billionaire senator, you don’t just pack your bags and leave with violence or pride. You signed into a life where you can’t fight back publicly and win."

Woman cautions Regina Daniels amid Ned Nwoko drama. Instagram/Regina Daniels

Source: Instagram

She went on to address the mother of the popular actress, urging her to intervene for her daughter's safety:

"I honestly advise that her mother steps in now and begs for mercy. Outside social media noise, this is still Nigeria and in Nigeria, only the powerful win in court or anywhere else."

"Regina should humble herself and handle this situation with wisdom. Sometimes survival is more important than ego. Because this particular man? He has the kind of reach that can track her anywhere in the world."

"May God guide her steps. She’s too young to be destroyed by the same fame and fortune she once prayed for."

Reactions as woman advises Regina Daniels

Izzy Omenma added:

"This gender will never blame their gender at all, always the men, she kpai her husband with fuel her gender said na the husband pour himself the fuel. Tufikwa."

Patience Ogonnaya wrote:

"I just love you,your wisdom is topnotch."

Peace Onyekachi shared:

"Very accurate in your words..thy carry heavy sentiments tht are true..if only th small gal can read and re-read this..it can help her alot."

Gertrude Martins stressed:

"Very accurate in your words..thy carry heavy sentiments tht are true..if only th small gal can read and re-read this..it can help her alot."

Angel Angie wrote:

"Where is her mother that calls her husband ENEMY OF PROGRESS...Why is she now silent."

Eze Favor stressed:

"She wanted it that way it is not everything that glitters is gold life is as you like it and it is good bad and ugly."

Flourish Una noted:

"Wonderful advice from you sister, your papa truly born you well.If Regina have ears let her hear, If the Mother have brain let her understand."

Andrea Adams shared:

"He not God. Regina need to to get her children and flee to the UK and get help. If Dubai King wife could get away so can her."

Danny Page said:

"The problem of girls off now days is that when a man loves you they think that he is foolish they is the one who foolish they beautiful of today will never be the same."

Read the full statement below:

Woman advises Regina Daniels on marriage move

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman advised Regina Daniels on her ongoing marriage drama with Ned Nwoko, suggesting that distancing herself from certain family influences could help her marriage survive.

The woman, Queen Lemmy Williams, argued that Regina’s brother and mother may be negatively affecting her decisions and that some space from them might allow her to focus on her relationship. Her post sparked reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng