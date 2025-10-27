A lady went viral after sharing a video exposing what she saw on Regina Daniels’ body while on a private jet

In the video, the lady discussed details of the actress’s appearance and expressed her surprise at what she noticed

The post quickly gained attention online, with social media users reacting and discussing the clip across platforms

A Nigerian lady has exposed what she noticed on the body of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels after watching a viral video of her in a private jet.

The lady took to social media to share her observation, mentioning that she saw something on Regina Daniels’ body in the video.

Viral video shows Regina Daniels in private jet. Photo source: Tiktok/foreverglow43, Facebook/Regina Daniels

Source: TikTok

Woman shares an observation on Regina Daniels

She made the statement amid the actress’s reported clash with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

She asked:

“Where are those who said the private jet Regina Daniels was in for that video wasn’t her husband’s? Where are those who claimed it wasn’t Ned Nwoko’s private jet? Make una come out.”

The woman also commented on the private jet that Regina Daniels was seen in days after her viral clash with Ned Nwoko.

According to a post she shared on her page, @foreverglow43, via the popular social media platform TikTok, the woman mentioned that she saw something on Regina Daniels’ neck and proceeded to speak about it.

In part of her statement, she said:

"Did you see Ned Nwoko's other wives? Did you see Regina Daniels’ co-wives in that private jet? Was it a private jet personally hired by Regina Daniels, and you saw all those wives?"

Lady discusses Regina Daniels’ appearance in video. Photo source: Tiktok/foreverglow43, Facebook/Regina Daniels

Source: Facebook

She claimed that Regina Daniels and her husband are still together, contrary to widespread speculation.

She added further in the TikTok video:

"Even to the point that Regina Daniels showed us the tattoo she drew, which signifies unity, connectivity, and love between her and the co-wives—or others of Ned Nwoko. I told you this girl has come back; she is now in unity with Ned Nwoko. They’re loving together, and she made that video in Ned Nwoko’s private jet with her co-wives."

"You people are still arguing that Regina Daniels went and hired a private jet, how? Where?"

As her post circulated online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Regina Daniels clip trends

FRAGRANCEBYLAMMY said:

"Abeg rest u no sabi the work jare."

Mira wrote:

"Regina will never go back to ned, madam rest you lie."

david mitchims shared:

"It could even be that the man bought it for her am happy for her peace always."

Big Merit stresed:

"She hire it go her sister page."

Akiding Esther noted:

"People learn to mind ur business imagine Regina is not minding of what people say but people are more consent than the owner."

Blueberry Meeks added:

"No we don’t see it’s not her."

OHEMAA ACHIAA TV shared:

"In Ned Nwoko's Private Jet."

Ella bby stressed:

"But how’s her business yours now? I mean why can’t y’all just mind your own business and maybe get ya rich husbands if you want."

wayawaya noted:

"Is her marital problems really concerns us ...I have better tins to do."

janelinda added:

"What are you people arguing about???Leave this girl and her family alone for crying out loud,why do you people drink Panadol for another person's headache???habaaaa."

toniababy stressed:

"Bloggers make una rest leave this innocent woman alone. face your home and leave people family na."

simple girl said:

"Internet go back person wey no suppose talk to you talk you , so this this thing you're talking now and puring spit how e talk be your business Ezi don't go and look for what's watch to do dey here dey talk to person wey you no fit reach her level for this life."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng