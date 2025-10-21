A student who went viral for her “inappropriate” nun outfit on her school’s costume day has begged for forgiveness

She wrote an open apology letter to Catholics and to her school over her outfit and how remosrseful she felt

The letter and her outfit caught people’s attention online, as many commended her for her accountability

A Taraba State University student, Endurance Achikare Igbagri, who dressed as a “sexy nun” for her school’s costume week, has offered an apology.

She posted an open letter of apology to the Catholic Diocese in Jalingo, Taraba State, and to the general public.

A student writes open letter to Catholics for wearing "inappropriate" nun costume.

On her Facebook page, the lady posted the letter she wrote to the public and the one she addressed to the church.

The letter partly read:

“19th October 2025

The Office of The Bishop

The Catholic Diocese of Jalingo,

Taraba State.

Formal Apology for the Abuse and Misuse of Church Attire

Your Grace,

(Reverend Fathers and all members of the Catholic faithful),

“I write to you today with a profound sense of regret and humility to offer my sincere apology for my recent actions involving the inappropriate use and abuse of attire sacred to the Catholic Church.

“I am fully aware that images of my disrespectful act have been circulated widely on social media, causing scandal and offense to the faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, the wider Catholic community, and all those who hold the sanctity of the Church and its traditions dear.

“My actions were deeply thoughtless, disrespectful, and completely unacceptable. There is no adequate excuse for the lack of judgment I displayed. I fully understand that these items of attire are not mere costumes but are sacred symbols of the Church's ministry, sacraments, and deep spiritual heritage. By treating them with disrespect, I have desecrated something holy and hurt the spiritual sensibilities of countless people.

“I take full and sole responsibility for the resulting damage and distress my conduct has caused. I sincerely regret that my actions have become a distraction and a source of negative attention for the Diocese and the Church at large.”

See how she dressed at the costume week:

In a video on Facebook, she also publicly apologised and mentioned that she was summoned by the school’s Student Union Government (SUG).

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail student’s apology over “sexy nun” outfit

Francis Nobad Ajaba said:

"You've with the apology speech. May you be forgiven."

Noble David Agyo said:

"Good one.Thats nice and thoughtful."

Bhad Bhoii said:

"If God can keep u to this kind of hours, Then hopefully he has forgiven you my dear. We are all sinners. Next time we amend n it has thought thousands a lessons."

Kadiri Nfkazire said:

"Omo u sef be good person. All this apology, u sef don try. Just pray to God for forgiveness and not to man."

A student apologises for wearing "inappropriate" nun costume.

