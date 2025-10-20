Tension gripped Ilorin as reports emerged of a popular cleric’s arrest over alleged chíld abùse

Authorities confirmed the boy’s rescue following intervention by security and welfare officials

The suspect remains in custody while investigations continue into the disturbing allegations

There was outrage in Ilorin, Kwara state, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, after a popular Islamic cleric, identified as Folorunsho Olaoti, was arrested for allegedly brutalising a 10-year-old boy under his care in the Akerebiata area of Ilorin East Local Government.

NSCDC arrests Ilorin cleric for brutalising 10-year-old boy under his care. Photo credit: Official_NSCDC

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng obtained a disturbing video showing the young boy’s body covered in multiple cane marks and bruises.

The assault reportedly occurred after the child informed his mother that someone had spoken ill of her, a move the cleric allegedly considered a grave “offence.”

According to findings by Legit.ng, the suspect, who is said to be a relative of the boy’s late father, descended heavily on the child, subjecting him to repeated beatings with a cane until neighbours intervened.

A security operative with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng under anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the press, narrated how the arrest unfolded.

He said:

“We got a distress call from the Child Rights Implementation Committee on Thursday. When our men arrived at the scene in Akerebiata, they found the boy in a terrible condition, his back and arms were full of fresh wounds. The cleric initially tried to deny the act, but the evidence was overwhelming.”

“The child was rescued immediately and taken for medical treatment, while the suspect was taken into custody at our Ilorin command. The NSCDC is still investigating the matter and the suspect has been charged to court.”

Viral video leads to arrest of Kwara cleric who tortured 10-year-old boy. Photo credit: Official_NSCDC

Source: Twitter

Speaking further, a top member of the Child Rights Implementation Committee, Kwara state, said that the child’s uncle alerted the authorities, prompting swift action.

She said: “We received the report through a relative of the child, and we immediately contacted the NSCDC for intervention. Thankfully, the child has been rescued and placed in safe government custody.”

She urged parents to take full responsibility for their children’s welfare, warning against the growing trend of entrusting minors to clerics or guardians who may abuse them.

“Parents should learn to keep their children with them and not hand them over to clerics or guardians who may mistreat or harm them. The protection of a child starts from the home,” she added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that the suspect remains in detention pending further investigation while the boy continues to receive medical and psychological care from social welfare officers.

Kwara bandits kidnap ransom deliverer, demand millions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man sent to deliver ₦5 million ransom for abducted relatives in Babanla, Kwara state, was seized by the same kidnappers during the exchange.

The victim had travelled to the forest to hand over the ransom when the bandits turned on him, taking him hostage and contacting his family shortly after.

The abductors have now demanded an additional ₦10 million for his release, plunging the already distressed family into deeper fear and uncertainty over the fate of their loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng