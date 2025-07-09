Three years after an incident with her pastor in church, a mother revealed what led her to stop attending church

She opened up about what her pastor did after seeing what she brought for her child's dedication

Many who came across her viral video shared similar experiences they've had in their churches

A mother who stopped attending church three years ago has finally opened up about what happened.

She recounted what he pastor did to her when she went to dedicate her daughter in church.

A mother opens up about what made her stop attending church three years ago. Photo: @crystallitesupermarket3

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @crystallitesupermarket3, she narrated that the pastor’s actions made her stop attending church three years ago.

She stated that during her child’s dedication, the pastor rejected what she brought and demanded something bigger.

Giving more details, she said:

“Today Sunday makes it three years wey I never go church. As I carry 2 big chicken use for my daughter deduction cause I broke that period. Na once papa throw way the chicken say na big ram he want. So make I go tiff cause na you wan tell me wetin I wan give God? He knows my heart that before I even see money get that kitchen na by his grace. Burst my brain papa.

“These days na by force to do dedication o, my neighbor nor Dey go church again cause she never see money do dedication, them say until she do dedication mk she nor come church, imagine.”

In the comments, the lady added that the church was in Ekpoma, Edo state.

Sharing what happened to the chickens she brought to the church, someone said:

“I leave m o, the following day he dey tell me say wey the ram wey i suppose buy, say he workers for church don chop the chicken , say he nor get Wetin he wan use m do mk I bring ram.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s reason for stopping church

Ariolu said:

"When we get talk say make una go deeper life una say nah way of life too holy, my dear deeper life will dedicate your child without even 5naria."

@Inobemhe Omo Victory said:

"My brother church dey give list oo, i shock."

@HAIR VENDOR IN DELTA STATE said:

"Lol na the church wen u go, for dis side we nor dey carry anything for any tune of thanksgiving, dedication or not. come and dedicate then go home."

OKE said:

"Pastor talk say nah who Dey give him provisions and money he go pray for whenever he go mountain. that one no stop me from loving Jesus."

@suretrex5 said:

"Christ Embassy wont even allow you carry anything,just put your Thanksgiving offering and bring your baby."

A mother who stopped attending church three years ago has finally opened up about what happened. Photo: @crystallitesupermarket3

Source: TikTok

Meanwhile, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her pastor instead of N10,000, while a pastor shared why he gave his wife his first car and continued trekking.

Pastor rejects N30 offering, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers.

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng