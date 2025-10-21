A Nigerian lady shared how her priest sent her out of the church over her outfit that she wore to church

She showed her outfit and shared why the priest was against what she wore, sparking mixed reactions

Her video caught people’s attention and sparked debate over whether the outfit was appropriate for church

A Nigerian lady shared the embarrassment she faced in church after her priest sent her out because of her outfit.

She showed the outfit she wore and shared what the priest gave as his reason for sending her out.

Lady Shares How Priest Sent Her Out of Church Over Her Outfit, Shows What She Wore: "Tempting Him?"

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ifeanyi205, the lady shared how it happened, as she stated that she felt embarrassed by the situation.

She captioned the video:

“POV: I decided to attend the church at home and got the embarrassment of my life. The cloth the priest said is tempting him. The priest don’t know that he can’t shame the shameless."

Reactions trails lady's outfit to church

a_certain_one said:

One person is here talking about how we should be honest with ourselves and that it’s wrong to wear this to church. Why are people in church having impure thoughts? Why would a pastor be turned on by shoulders? Have you people not realized yet that what we wear does not matter? You can wear a garbage bag and they will get the thoughts, they will get the ideas.

isabella said:

Let’s be 100% honest with ourselves during the time of our parents, can this be worn to church?? Let’s call a spade a spade. The only thing the priest did wrong was embarrassing you in public, an ursher was supposed to have approached you politely an given you a scarf to cover your shoulders rather than wat he did. Manner of approach actually matters, but regardless you were wrong and the priest too was wrong

Jay said:

Na una decide to go church na

heritage said:

The fact no one stood up for you,not even your dad annoyed me.i trust my parent

Jessica said:

Tempting him???

AffyZoey said:

See ehnn, when you are going to church you dress well. You know that your church won’t condone it and you still dressed that way.

Maereey's hairven said:

the man lacks self control, and y'all are condemning her for wearing a gown that isn't revealing?

Olivia said:

That priest said the truth tbh, it can be tempting but maybe how the priest addresses u wasn’t good

Sugar Baby said:

I kuku trust myself, service go end that Sunday

Church suspends lady from choir over outfit

A Nigerian lady shared her pain after the church she attends suspended her from the choir because of her outfit.

She narrated how it happened and decided to show off the outfit she wore to church, which led to the suspension.

Many reacted after seeing the front part of the dress, and some shared their similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng