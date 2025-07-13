A man named Rosheed shared that he was suspended from university for assaulting his Head of Department (HOD)

He revealed during a TikTok interview with @yomilistens that the incident left him devastated, as he shared the reason behind his action

He shared how long it took him to recover and return to school, sparking reactions from netizens

A man named Rosheed opened up on how he was suspended from university for beating up his head of department (HOD).

He shared the outcome of his actions and how long it took him to return to school.

A Nigerian man shares how he was suspended after beating up his HOD at university. Photo: @yomilistens

Source: TikTok

The man made this known in an interview with @yomilistens on TikTok.

He said in the video:

“I’ve had several battles but the biggest was when I was suspended from school. It felt like the world had crashed down on me already. I had to reset, go back home. I went to learn school for about three years or so. Before I could get myself back, it took me another three years.”

He stated that he learned the business of artwork and frames, which helped him feed during the period, because his family deserted him.

Rosheed said:

“We all have that crazy past. I beat my HOD then.”

A man who was suspended from university for beating up his HOD shares the reasons for his action. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

He stated that he was influenced by his friends to do so and ought to be rusticated. He met some people and he was suspended, instead.

Sharing the outcome, he said:

“I came back to resume school after six years. I honestly didn’t want to go back to school because business was booming, but I just had to go back. It’s my fault. A normal human being should not do something like that. Why would you beat your HOD?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man speaks on suspension from university

@Habibi_xxxxxx said:

“Omo Rasheed do Wetin all of us want do deep down! Legend!”

@Birth_of_judah said:

“This dude always average 4.4 GPA every semester when they gave him another chance to prove himself with (1.5CGPA)… they knew his chances were slim to survive but he did survived and came out great! Always my great pal 4L!”

@Mha_wumie said:

“I am really happy you are doing well for yourself. We were classmates back in fuoye..”

Uju said:

“I got suspended in my uni (Babcock) a day after my matrix bcs I had a long hair on and my vc caught me , I was so rude to her that she had to suspend me … guess what I had being so good to my hostel mistress and they were Frends , she helped me beg the vc and that was how my letter was cancelled.. I learnt one thing at that point , learn to listen and always apologize that apology goes a long way ..”

In related stories, a lady shared how she was punished for laughing in class while another shared why she dropped out of a private university.

Babcock student laments as wigs were stolen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian private university student lamented that someone stole all her wigs and used her toilet without flushing.

The young lady shared how the person broke into her hostel room while she went to class to read her books.

People who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady mentioned the name of the school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng