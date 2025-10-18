A Nigerian lady has shared a post on the X app condemning the behaviour of some people who participate in the Hallelujah Challenge

In a post, she expressed her reservations and maintained that people in that category do not really fear God

Social media users who came across her post on the X app did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian lady's post on the X app went viral as she expressed her concerns about the behaviour of some individuals participating in the Hallelujah Challenge.

Her post were met with mixed reactions, as people shared their opinions in the comments section.

Lady condemns actions of people cohabiting

The lady, known on X as @munaokoroigwe, lamented the hypocrisy of some participants who engage in sinful behaviour while still taking part in religious challenges.

She specifically reiterated the issue of individuals cohabiting with unmarried partners, emphasising that such actions are considered sinful in the eyes of God.

According to her, when individuals justify or make excuses for sinful behaviour, it indicates a hardened heart that is no longer receptive to God's guidance.

She stressed the importance of brokenness and humility in maintaining a strong relationship with God, warning that continued justification of sin could lead to quenching the Holy Spirit within.

She referenced a biblical passage from 1 Thessalonians 5:19, which warns against quenching the Holy Spirit, and cautioned that such behaviour could result in backsliding.

In her words:

"You’re doing Hallelujah Challenge from the house you’re cohabiting in with your unmarried partner. Some of you don’t fear God, Kai!

"It’s a very dangerous place for a man to be in a state where he begins to justify sin, where he begins to make excuses for sin. It’s a very dangerous place to be because it shows that such a man’s heart is no longer broken.

"Brokenness is the gateway to continued intimacyy with God. If your heart is in a state where you justify the very things God calls sin, giving excuses for them rather than being broken and saying, “Lord, help me, I want to do better,” then it’s a big problem. If you continue this way, in no time, you will quench the Holy Spirit within you (1 Thess 5:19). Before long, you will find yourself in a state of backsliding."

Reactions as lady addresses some 'Hallelujah Challenge' participants

Nigerians reacted to the post in the comments section.

The Kudzi said:

"You doing hallelujah challenge but all you do is judging others with issues that don’t concern you."

Seun said:

"Their is correction and their is judgment. Did you see her sentencing anybody? This is why I fear the brand of religion you people practice here. Y'all just screaming at God for help when you know you'll still disobey him mins later."

