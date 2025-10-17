A Nigerian journalist traveled from Abuja to Akwa Ibom to meet Rev. Uma Ukpai for an interview, and even though many people were waiting, he welcomed her and her team first and treated them with great kindness

A Nigerian journalist who was given dollars when she went to interview the late Rev. Uma Ukpai has broken her silence following his death, sharing her experience of visiting him and how he treated her before giving her the money.

Her statement comes days after the evangelist’s passing was announced.

Journalist shares story of meeting late Rev. Uma Ukpai and receiving money. Photo source: LinkedIn/Chichi Umeseaka

Journalist receives dollars from Rev. Uma Ukpai

She took to her LinkedIn page to share the touching story and also attached a picture of herself in the office of the late evangelist, Uma Ukpai.

She mentioned that she had visited him at his office for an interview, and when he was notified that she and her crew had come from Abuja, he immediately requested that they be allowed to see him.

She went on to speak about her experience with him in the post.

According to the journalist, whose name is written as Chichi Umeseaka on LinkedIn, the late evangelist was a remarkable person, and she shared her encounter with him.

Her post made it clear that she and her crew visited the man of God at his office.

They had traveled from Abuja to Akwa Ibom to speak with him, and while the protocol initially tried to follow standard procedure by attending to others before them, she mentioned that when the man of God heard they had come from Abuja, he immediately asked that they be allowed in.

She went on to share her experience of the day with the man of God.

Her statement:

"Sleep on Mpa. I will never ever forget that day I went to Akwa Ibom to interview this great man of God. Aaaaahhh 😓😭, this man is humility personified. When he heard that we came from Abuja, he didn’t allow the protocol to delay us. After worshipping with his congregation that midweek morning, he had a long queue of visitors waiting to meet him in his office. He met a few and requested to grant us the interview before he’d continue with the rest. Knowing how big this man of God is, I was surprised."

Journalist remembers kind gesture from Rev. Uma Ukpai during interview. Photo source: LinkedIn/Chichi Umeseaka

She spoke about the kind way she and her crew were treated, noting that he prayed for them and also encouraged her about the greatness that awaited her in life.

She added:

"Long story short, after the interview I requested for him to pray 🤲 for me (my crew members also joined me to kneel down for the prayers) and he said these words, ‘You are a great woman already. You will go very far in life. I will give you dollars before you go.’ Wow."

She added that he mentioned wanting to give her dollars before she left and also advised her crew members. Her statement continued:

"He made a very short prayer for me, cautioned one of my crew before praying for him, and then he gave me the dollars. From that time I started seeing hard currencies more often."

She went further to describe him as an easy-going and kind man, adding that despite having had many interviews with people in the past, he was the only man of God who gave her money.

Her statement:

"I was dumbfounded for days. He was and still is the easiest man of God I’ve had to interview, and he is the only man of God that gave me money not just naira, dollars, and plenty of it by the way. I grew up knowing Rev. Uma Ukpai, and meeting him once in my lifetime was a great honor that will stay with me for the rest of my life. RIP Rev. Uma Ukpai. My generation won’t forget how God used you."

Individuals who read her piece took to her comment section to react.

Reactions as Rev. Uma Ukpai surprises journalist

Oge Beulah Ugwu said:

"Indeed a great man he was. Rest in peace soldier. There is work for us to do. Please I am coming to meet you from Abuja too so that my hard currency flow will start too."

Nina Ogwo‪ shared:

"Chichi Umeseaka His story will forever be told."



Nigerian woman mourns Rev. Uma Ukpai online

