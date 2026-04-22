The 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has already produced a new set of academic stars of students who didn’t just pass, but absolutely dominated, scoring 300 and above

The 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) began on April 16 and is scheduled to end on Wednesday, April 22

In a year where thousands of candidates struggled to cross the 200 mark, a few exceptional students rose far above the rest and in this article, Legit.ng spotlights four of them who got over 300 marks

At a time when crossing 200 proved challenging for thousands of candidates, some great minds have aced the 2026 UTME, scoring over 300.

A total of 2,243,816 candidates successfully registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), representing a 10.5% increase from the 2.03 million candidates recorded in 2025, but each year, only a few hit 300 marks and above.

Meet four top-performing students who scored over 300 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @ngllurfoineasff, @cynthias.folktale, jamb.gov.ng

Source: TikTok

In this article, Legit.ng shines a light on four top-performing students, who scored above 300, and left many Nigerians in awe.

1. Uzodigwe Chidiogo Cynthia scored 351

A science student, identified as Uzodigwe Chidiogo Cynthia, scored an impressive 351 marks in the 2026 UTME.

This became public knowledge after the student displayed her UTME result in a TikTok post on April 21.

Cynthia's result breakdown showed she scored 88 in English, 81 in physics, 90 in biology and 92 in chemistry. On what really helped her, Cynthia stated it was the past questions. According to her, past questions really worked out for her.

See Cynthia's result in her TikTok post below:

2. Adebowale Monisola scored 321

Another science student, by the name Adebowale Monisola, scored 321 in the 2026 UTME, and her brother blew her trumpet by sharing the result on X (formerly Twitter).

In a tweet on April 20, Monisola's brother, with the handle @DavisJrTHEGREAT, who was impressed with her performance, revealed that he had made a bet with her that he would give her N100k if she beat his UTME score of 295, and she went above and beyond.

She got 65 in English, 90 in physics, 75 in biology, and 91 in chemistry, to make it 321 on aggregate.

See Monisola's brother's tweet below:

3. Okafor Kamtochukwu Francis scored 335

A young lad, Okafor Kamtochukwu Francis, made this exceptional list after he scored 335 on aggregate in the 2026 UTME.

Francis' mother, Ifeoma Anulika Akabike, had publicly shared his UTME result in a Facebook post on April 20, urging netizens to join her in celebrating her son.

Francis, a science student, scored 67 in English, 92 in physics, 78 in biology, and 98 in chemistry.

See Francis' mum's Facebook post below:

4. Bakare Ayomide scored 308

A science student, Bakare Ayomide, scored 308 in the 2026 UTME and displayed her result on TikTok on April 18.

Appreciating netizens, Bakare admitted that she was so confused in the exam hall, but still excelled.

The young lady scored 87 in English language, 69 in physics, 80 in biology, and 72 in chemistry.

See Bakare's TikTok post below:

UNILAG graduate who scored 300 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG graduate who scored 300 in his UTME had grabbed people's attention after displaying his CGPA.

He explained on his LinkedIn page that he had finished secondary school in 2019 and sat for UTME the same year, achieving a very high score. That same year, he began to hustle so he could raise funds to support himself. In the same post, he mentioned the impressive CGPA he graduated with from the University of Lagos.

He shared in detail the year he completed his secondary school education and got admitted into the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

Source: Legit.ng