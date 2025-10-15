A woman has disclosed an unfinished assignment that the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai instructed her to carry out more than 12 years ago

According to the woman, she had felt empty and lonely after her mother's death and poured out her heart to the late preacher

Sharing a screenshot of the instruction Ukpai gave her, the woman explained why she could not do it

A woman, Ugochi Jessica Iwuagwu, has gone public with an assignment that the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai gave her over 12 years ago and why she has still not fulfilled it.

She released her Facebook chat with the late cleric and gave a backstory as to how the assignment came about.

Assignment Uma Ukpai gave woman

Feeling lonely and empty a month after her mother's burial, Ugochi said she had messaged Ukpai on Facebook to express how she felt.

Ukpai responded and instructed her to fast for 30 nights, as well as pray with worship songs and scripture reading. His message to her, as seen in the chat, read:

"It is well with you. Skip your dinner for 30 days. Praying in the midnight, with worship songs and scripture reading. The burden shall be lifted, yokes shall be destroyed and Heaven shall grant you a miracle. Be favoured. May DESTINY helpers locate you and God will connect you to people that matters. Your disgrace has been turned into."

Many years down the line, Ugochi admitted that she has not yet carried out his instruction.

At the time, she battled with sleeplessness and could not skip her dinner because she usually went all day without food and needed it to take her sleeping pills at night. In her words:

"...A month after my mom's burial, when sympathisers had all gone, when my world felt really empty and lonely, I wrote Dr. Uma and poured out my heart to him.

"He replied and asked me to fast for 30 nights and pray in the midnight and more. At this point of my life, I was going without food all day, dinner was the only meal I couldn't skip because I needed to put something in my stomach to be able to take the sleeping pills I had bought then. Like I was practically knocking myself out every night, just to be able to close my tired eyes and get anything close to a decent rest or sleep.

"Needless to say I couldn't do the evening fasts even after my dad found the pills in my room and took them away and begged me to stop taking them, I still wasn't able to do the assignment Rev. had given me..."

Following Ukpai's death, Ugochi is considering finally carrying out his instruction for closure.

"...Maybe, it's about time I did what I was instructed to do over 12 years ago so I can finally put a closure on that end and draw the curtains..."

Assignment Uma Ukpai gave woman stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's chat with Uma Ukpai below:

Nkemjika Uwaezuoke said:

"He was indeed an accessible father!"

Dora Ozioma Ekechukwu said:

"He asked you to skip your dinner... It didn't say fast for 30 nights... These are two different things.

"Skip dinner means, you eat breakfast and lunch and you don't eat dinner... Which means after 2-3pm, you won't eat again because that's when lunch is taken.

"Fast for 30 nights... Night fasting begins by 6pm..you can eat by 5pm and no eat again till morning... I do this everyday, not because any pastor told me to... But because it's my daily routine. I stop eating by 5/6pm...except water..."

Queenetté Ekomaru said:

"You see that praying in the midnight! Make sure you do it. It is well with us."

Ukachi Njiribeako Iwu said:

"He is indeed God's general. We sought his help sometime ago too and he responded.

"If God lays it in your heart to still do, please do.

"May God rest his soul."

Chinwendu Vivian Ntiasagwe said:

"Eat your dinner by 5pm, don't take anything again. That's how to do night fast."

