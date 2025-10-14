A Nigerian woman took to social media to share her reaction immediately after learning about the death of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai and revealed that the news deeply affected her

She called a spiritual mentor she respects to discuss the passing of the notable pastor, and from that conversation, she drew important lessons about life, faith, and the legacy one leaves behind

The woman praised the late evangelist for his dedicated service, the lives he touched, and the impact of his ministry

A Nigerian woman has taken to her social media page to share what she did immediately after hearing about the death of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai.

She mentioned that hearing of the passing of the spiritual leader broke something inside her and proceeded to detail what happened next.

Woman reacts to Rev. Uma Ukpai’s death

She explained that she immediately called an individual she holds in high regard to speak with him after the news broke online.

After making the call, she shared what her father in the Lord told her about the tragedy.

According to a post she made available on her Facebook page, the Nigerian lady, Rejoice Iwueze, mourned the death of the notable pastor.

She highlighted three things that happened after she heard the news, the first being that the tragic incident broke something within her.

She wrote:

"Hearing the news of the passing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai broke something within me."

Moving on, she added that she made a call, which led to a conversation with her father in the Lord, from which she drew important lessons.

"The first person I called was my daddy Stephen Iwueze. As we spoke long and deeply, he said something that has stayed with me: ‘When we die, we are either remembered for the problems we solved or the problems we caused.’"

She mentioned the second point she took from the conversation:

"Empty we came, and empty we shall go. The greatest tragedy is to gain the things of this world at the expense of your soul."

She continued, saying that her father’s words pierced her heart:

"Live your life boldly for God, unashamed because that’s the very essence of our Christian journey."

She went on to speak fondly about the late evangelist:

"What a life well lived! A life poured out for the Kingdom. Souls won, lives transformed, crusades that set hearts ablaze for God."

"Truly, Rev. Uma Ukpai was a general who fought the good fight of faith. You see in this life, we are all but passengers here on earth, we are just passing through. So, live for what truly matters and that is God."

"Thank you for shining the light so brightly for many to follow. Thank you for showing us Jesus not just in words, but in the way you lived."

"Heaven has truly gained. Sleep on sir."

As her post circulated online, many concerned individuals flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts and condolences

Reactions as woman praises Uma Ukpai’s legacy

Beloved Victor wrote:

"I was watching papa videos yesterday, hmmmm, he conquered life with joy, serving the purposes of God and being a blessing to humanity. He came, he saw, he conquered and he signed out with honour."

Grace Tabu stressed:

"My God father without him knowing. I always pray to see you face to face before your departure, indeed I have seen you at Igbokoro in Port Harcourt. In Just a year plus you have departed. Thank you for the life you brought in me. My role model. Rest on! You have fought a good fight."

Chukwuma Chizy added:

"His legacy still lives, I lost my prophet on the 4th of April 2025 being Friday, and it made me understand why he told me fridays are bad for a start up, he said in the spiritual realm things started on Friday don't flourish like other days. Rip prophet Dr olatunde odesola."

Cha Cha Ani noted:

"Indeed this world is not our own,.. we are passengers here on earth. Dear lord please give me the grace to love you and do that Which pleases you and as long as I live I will keep serving you with my whole heart. Sleep well papa, heaven indeed has gained a soul."

Charity Nwokedi shared:

"Of a truth, attending your first crusade in Nnewi triangle the unforgettable year in my life made me to know more deep things about being a born again Christian and about Jesus Christ, you truly touched lives and won souls for Christ."

Precious Ezinne said:

"Rest well papa, you really fought the good fight of faith,few months ago,he came to Ebonyi state,ikwonoyo for crusade that transformed lives and more....his message on that got us strick,pierced into my soul, it's well... Adieu papa."

