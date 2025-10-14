A pastor has come out to share how Rev Dr.Uma Ukpai’s death was revealed to him in January 2025

He shared what he did after getting the revelation, sparking mixed reactions from those who saw his post

The late preacher died at 80 on October 6, 2025, throwing followers into mourning as they shared their personal encounters with him

A pastor, Apostle Chidubem Enoch, shared how the death of Uma Ukpai was revealed to him on the first day of 2025.

He mentioned what he did after he saw the vision, which received mixed reactions from netizens.

A pastor shares what he did after Rev. Uma Ukpai's death was revealed to him in January. Photo: Apst Chidubem Enoch, Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Pastor shares revelation on Uma Ukpai’s death

On his Facebook page, Apostle Chidubem Enoch shared how he prayed and cried, alongside his members, to avert Uma Ukpai’s death.

He said in his post:

“His death was revealed to us during our crossover night to this year which we prayed and cried unto God to reverse it but in all we give God thanks for he knows best. Am glad that am among the ministers that received impartation and fatherly blessings from him(Papa Uma Ukpai)

“I wonder how my spiritual father will feel about this your glorious departure! Our great patriarch papa Uma Ukpai rest on! Rest on nnam ukwu. A great legend is gone! Your legacy lives forever Daddy!”

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai dies on October 6, 2025, at 80. Photo: Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

Reactions as pastor mourns Uma Ukpai

Comr Ralph Chuks Eze said:

"Just like apostle Paul, He fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith….and now awaits him the crown of righteousness which the Lord shall award him on the day of judgement. Rest on Papa Uma Ukpai, a great loss to the body of Christ."

Pastorifeanyi Doomahbey said:

"A legand is gone,God's general,I was prevailed to be in NO MORE SORROW of this year at Godspower ministry Akwa where u ministered to us,Rest in Peace great Oracle of the most high God."

Chijioke Offia said:

"Rest at where you worked for."

Franklin Otenyi said:

"Now, you have rest from your labor and your works are following you. Rest in Peace, Great Man Of God."

Ndukwe S Edeh said:

"Our great spiritual father, rest on until we meet and part no more."

Source: Legit.ng