A Nigerian man has shared his pain after hearing about the passing of Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai

The man extolled the qualities of the man of God, whom he described as a general in the Lord's army

He also disclosed what the late Uma Ukpai told him when they had a private conversation some time back

A Nigerian man has expressed shock and deep sadness after hearing about the death of Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai.

The man went online to mourn the departed man of God and to recall when they first met years ago.

According to Rev. Amb Chimaobi Aninwene, he and Uma Ukpai first met in August 1995 at the Greater Akpugo for Christ Crusade.

He said he fell in love with Uma since then, noting that the late preacher was a true soldier.

His words:

"Yesterday at Uyo for a condolence. Papa Uma ukpai, my general, my hero and my father. Yet to wake up from this reality. I met you first August 1995 at Greater Akpugo for Christ Crusade. I fell in love with you since then, till eternity. Go well, true soldier of the cross. We will defend your legacy."

Amb Chimaobi also disclosed a conversation he had with the late preacher.

He said Dr Uma told him he would cease to preach when he turns 80, and he thought it was a joke.

He said:

"You told me that you will cease from preaching when u turn 80, I thought it was a joke. It is well. Generals are going home, my generation needs to wake up!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Man shares conversation with Uma Ukpai, reactions

Timothy Ugochukwu said:

"It's also a reminder to us that there is going to be a home calliñg one day, and also position our activities here on the benchmark of our divine calling" Uma was not just a hero but a foot print. because he left a giant foot print on the height of the mountain; where so many of our preachers will not dare to climb' talk more of setting a foot print there. A general takes a bow! Rest on sir."

Chukwu Peace Nwanyi nkanu page said:

"My condolences sir, one day we all will meet to part no more sir."

@Friday Orji said:

"Indeed a hero, may his legacy live on in our hearts."

Okoroafor Angela said:

"You are doing great MOG, l pray his mantle fall on you."

Promise Gifty said:

"It indeed a life well spent am assured he is resting well."

Emmanuel Nyia said:

"It’s indeed well . God has called his own to rest. Go well God’s General. Forever in our hearts."

Woman shares experience at Ukpai's program in Wukari

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman said she once attended a crusade hosted by Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, who has now passed on.

The woman said the crusade was held in Wukari, Taraba state, and Uma Ukpai ministered in a powerful way.

According to her, she saw a lot of things that happened at the crusade, and since then, she has never forgotten the man of God.

