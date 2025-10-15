A Nigerian woman shared how the late Rev. Uma Ukpai played an important role in guiding her life during her university days, showing how his example inspired her daily choices

She explained that her father often used the evangelist as a model to keep her focused on her studies, reminding her to complete her education before chasing other dreams

Her heartfelt post about Rev. Uma Ukpai quickly gained attention online, with many people reading, reacting, and sharing their own thoughts about the lessons he left behind

She shared the post on her page after learning of the death of the notable preacher, who passed away at the age of 80.

Nigerian woman shares personal story

Legit.ng had previously confirmed the death of the prominent pastor and reported the reactions from fans and friends.

Amid this, a Nigerian lady took to her page to mourn him while sharing a very unique experience.

According to the individual, whose username is identified as @cremechic11 on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she mentioned that her father always used the late pastor, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, to keep her in check.

She added that he used him to advise her and shared a specific instance.

Mourning his death, she wrote:

"Oh nooooo. My dad used to use him as an example when advising us."

She further explained that while she was in school and losing focus due to church activities, her father made a statement about Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai:

"Back in my campus days, my dad was worried I was losing focus in school because of church activities and would tell me, ‘Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai is a PhD. Finish school excellently and then chase ministry if you want to. Don’t mess up your academics then be a pastor just because you don’t have other options."

"May his gentle soul rest in peace."

As her statement made its way online, concerned individuals flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman mourns Rev. Uma Ukpai

@_thecapitaine stressed:

"In my head, I’m trying to reconcile the present you and the church girl in Uni."

@RumideKunle wrote:

"A good example on and off his pulpit, Rest on champ."

@BrotherAghama added:

"To God Almighty be the glory for the tremendous and enriching impact which Evangelist Uma Ukpai made in the lives of Christians across the world. Truly, to live is Christ and to die is a great gain."

@emmanuelmatter1 stressed:

"Make he go heaven go discuss with God now and come back."

@enemn noted:

"General Rest on till we meet to part no more."

@AKosisochu14607 shared:

"Hmmmm. Wat a loss. May God grant his soul eternal rest."

@_House_Builder wrote:

"I love this pastor's messages."

@Obinnaizuog said:

"RIP sir, u did ur best..."

Photographer shares last moments of Rev. Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian photographer, Uforotobong Abia from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, shared the last five photos he took of the late Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai just days before his passing. In a deeply emotional post on Facebook, he described the images as priceless memories capturing the final moments of a man whose life had inspired and touched countless people.

His post highlighted the love and respect many had for the evangelist, sparking an outpouring of grief, admiration, and reflection online. Followers remembered Uma Ukpai not only for his powerful ministry but also for the lasting impact he made on the lives he encountered, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire generations

