A Nigerian man who used to visit the house of the late Dr. Uma Ukpai for holidays has shared two questions he asked the man of God during one of their many conversations.

His post resurfaced online following the announcement of the death of the popular pastor, Dr. Uma Ukpai.

Man shares questions he asked late evangelist

Legit.ng recently confirmed the death of the notable individual, and the nation was immediately thrown into mourning as people grieved his passing.

As many continue to mourn him, a Nigerian man who used to spend holidays at Dr. Uma Ukpai’s home has shared his story of sitting with him and asking two questions.

According to the individual, with the username @HarrisonD_YHWH on X (formerly Twitter), he spoke about the man of God.

He mentioned that he used to visit Dr. Uma Ukpai’s house for holidays but the pastor was rarely around. However, one day he happened to be home and decided to spend time with them, inviting them to ask questions.

Sharing his experience, the individual wrote:

"When I was a teenager, I used to go for holidays at Dr. Uma Ukpai’s house from time to time. He was hardly ever around because of crusades and ministry engagements. One time, he was home and decided to spend time with us, so he told us to ask him questions about anything we wanted to know."

"Well, at this point, beyond knowing him at home as a father, I have been watching many video tapes of his numerous crusades across the nation and beyond from the one million man crusade to wildfire crusades… all of them. The miracles were mind-blo.wing really… creative miracles."

Speaking about the first question he asked the man of God, he wrote:

"So I took the opportunity and asked Baba, ‘Daddy, how do you usually feel when you’re on the podium and miracles are happening in the crusade grounds?’"

"I genuinely wanted to know that satisfaction and superman feeling that comes with commanding healings and exorcising devils."

He shared Dr. Uma Ukpai’s response:

"Daddy looked at me with my juvenile curiosity, smiled, and said, ‘I am usually as surprised and blown away as the rest of the congregation on the crusade ground. I’ve been doing this for decades, and I’m still not used to it."

"You just can’t get used to seeing God move like that. In most cases, I maintain composure because I’m the man with the microphone, and everybody is probably looking at me for cues.’"

He then asked another question:

"At this point, I’m confused, so I asked further, ‘Daddy, doesn’t God usually tell you about the miracles He will perform at the crusade before the meetings?’"

The man of God answered:

"He smiled and said, ‘Even when God tells me or shows me, it can never prepare me enough for how it plays out. If you let me, I will scream more than everybody on the crusade ground because it’s awesomely awesome how God does what He does.’"

He went on to share a story Dr. Uma Ukpai told about a crusade organized by multiple churches in a south-eastern state where he was scheduled to minister.

He also spoke about a sitting governor who attended the crusade with his wife:

"The governor and his wife were given seats in front, just as an honor. When the power of God began to move, the governor didn’t know when he started crying."

"His wife reminded him that he was a governor and shouldn’t shed tears in public. He looked at her and said, ‘Have you ever seen a thing like this before? Blind eyes popping open and amputated legs growing out in close proximity?’ It was funny really. We all laughed because, of course, Daddy can be quite dramatic with his gesticulations when telling a story. In his typical fashion, an appointment was waiting, and he had to leave immediately."

"That moment is one I’ll never forget. In that one moment, I learned about how God is sovereign and the man of God is just a man helped and used by God. I also learned about the awesomeness of God’s shekinah. If a renowned world evangelist like Dr. Uma could not get used to God’s power, let’s all stay humble and fear God."

"I just thought I should share this because of that story of commanding the power of God and manifesting signs and wonders at will. If you have access to Dr. Uma, you can go and verify. Tell him Harrison, Pastor (Mrs.) Margaret Ekpe’s son, said this."

As he shared the post, many individuals flocked to comment on the influence of the man of God.

Reactions as man shares personal chat

@diamond_clas noted:

"Heaven has gained a soul."

@AdiahaLawrina shared:

"He has served well, heaven rejoices."

@Tzur_k said:

"He was a blessing to my family and to the people of ohafia ... I spoke to him before going back to school and planned to visit him after my service, but God knows best."

