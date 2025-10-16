A Nigerian woman based in the United States has recounted her memories of the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai

She first encountered the late preacher back in the 70s at Bida Polytechnic when he was invited as a guest speaker, and from there their friendship blossomed

She displayed his complementary card she had found, which contained his personal numbers and addresses, and vowed to treasure it

Joy, who said Rev Ukpai called her his treasured daughter, recounted her memories of him, including how he and his wife attended her wedding in July 1983 and how he visited her in Houston when he was in the US.

Joy, in a Facebook post, said he had a great impact and showed love to her family. She said she found his complementary card some days ago and did not know that it was a sign that he would die soon.

She vowed to treasure the complementary card in his remembrance. Her post partly read:

"...When i traveled to a missionary trip in Nigeria, and called him, he demanded that I and pastor Margaret Michael come to his home in Uyo, where we spent a night and he asked their cook to allow us be the cook that night, and later blessed us with prophetic prayers, took us with Convoys to his Uma association headquarters where we had a blast with him ministering in songs and message.

"We met again at Daddy Osueke's Thanksgiving in Enugu stadium after he survived gunshot wounds, We were supposed to meet him in Mberi when Daddy Charles Osueke's funeral a few years ago, but he couldn't make it that day due to a conflict, and delegates were sent.

"Time will fail me to enumerate, the impact and love Daddy Uma has shown to Osueke's family, A few days ago I saw his card with all his personal phone numbers at the back, i didn't know it WAS A SIGN, that he is going home to be with Daddy God, goodbye Daddy, God be with you till we meet again."

Woman's memories of Ukpai made people emotional

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Tam Ekpeti said:

"Thank you for sharing your heartfelt memories with us, may God comfort you. May his soul rest in peace."

Nneka Tina Eze said:

"Chai!

"My condolences, dear. He is a General daddy indeed.

"May his gentle soul rest in peace!

"So cooking has always been your hubby sweet mum!"

Odionyenma Chidi said:

"A great man of God indeed. God night sir. Resurrection morning is fast approaching, we shall see again. Sleep on ,man of God."

Ngozi Mboma Ochulo said:

"It's well. Never knew you were very close to Rev Dr Uma Ukpai. He was a great Man of God. Our loss is heaven's gain. May God comfort you, my sister and the entire body of Christ."

Ngozi Blessing said:

"My condolences Aunty. He has been a father to so many and made our Daddy God proud. It's now time for him to go and rest as he has left the battens for us. I pray for grace for us to carry out our own ministry and fulfil the mission as he has done. May God be with him till we meet again."

John Ahuchaogu said:

"What a great man of God..

"I was 10 yrs of age, during akanu ohafia for Christ crusade in 80s,I was teaching papa Uma calabar DJ Igbo songs,papa uma ukpai called me one day I was singing with his DJ,he anointed my head with oil and prophetic declaration, those words are new every morning in my life.

"RIP great papa."

Woman who once cooked for Ukpai speaks

