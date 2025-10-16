A resurfaced video of late Rev. Uma Ukpai shows him narrating how his wife ignored his warning, drank a fruit drink, and suffered severe stomach pain at midnight

He recounted how she was rushed to the hospital after bleeding heavily, where doctors feared she might die until he prayed and the bleeding stopped instantly

The revered preacher revealed that since that incident, his wife has not fallen sick again, a testimony he said had lasted for over 40 years

An old video of Rev. Uma Ukpai has resurfaced online after his death, showing him explaining how his wife drank a fruit drink despite his warning about the consequences, and recounting what happened to her at midnight after she disobeyed him, as well as what he did in the hospital that made her stop falling sick.

He mentioned in the old video that his wife held a fruit drink, and he told her not to drink it, but she refused to obey and went ahead.

Old clip of Rev. Ukpai trends after death

He said he had warned her that something would happen to her belly at midnight if she drank it, but she ignored him. As a result, she began to complain of severe stomach pain at midnight.

She begged him to pray for her, but he refused. Instead, he told her brother to take her to the hospital at 3 a.m.

According to a post shared on the popular social media platform TikTok by user @freeindeedtv1, the late Rev. Uma Ukpai is seen in the video speaking about his wife and a midnight tragedy.

He recounted her drinking the fruit despite his warning, which led to a health issue at midnight. She was rushed to the hospital, where the doctor told him she was bleeding and might die.

He, however, went to her, prayed for her to stop bleeding, and she did.

His statement, which also includes their conversation, reads:

"I came back from somewhere, I saw my wife with a cup of fruit drink. I said, 'Madam, don't drink that fruit drink.' She said, 'You're not the only anointed man in this house; I am also anointed.'"

"I said, 'If you drink that thing, at midnight the child in your womb will jump out.'"

"She looked at me and asked, 'You dey craze?' She emptied the cup."

"At midnight, she began to bleed. She said, 'Pray for me.' I said, 'Pray for you? We're looking for who has anointing in this house.' I asked her brother to drive her to the hospital. He drove her there by 3 a.m."

"The doctor came looking for me and said my wife was about to die. I told her to stop bleeding, and she stopped bleeding. I asked the doctor if I could go home with her, but the nurses protested, saying it was against medical advice. The doctor asked them, 'Is this man a regular human being?' The doctor then told them to let me go home with my wife. It has now been 40 years, and she has not been sick again."

He added that since that moment, his wife has not fallen sick.

His video has resurfaced on social media days after his death, and individuals who watched the clip months ago have reacted to the statement made by the man of God.

Reactions as Ukpai’s old video trends

chichi noted:

"Please how can I locate his ministry for it's urgent."

Unik_glasses_n_more added:

"My man said this man is highly anointed."

Ufuoma Paulet Enofua

confirm wrote:

"Sir with all do respect sir please sir speak about the hardships Nigerians are passing through sir and caution our leaders to do the right thing sir."

Emmanuel shared:

"Omo they’re levels to this anointing oooo."

KUNA said:

"I remember when he came for crusade in my village many years ago and he said he doesn’t want to live past 80 years that after 80 what would he be doing on earth!!! Powerful man of God !!!!."

Pato_LaLa noted:

"Daddy Uma. A testimony of the wonders of God through a man."

Famous James wrote:

"When it election time, u guys will say pastor should not go into politics. They are meant to be in the church. Now Nigeria is in a worng hand. Don't blame pastor."

Fredrick Lemuel added:

"Is there any man of God in nigeria to this mans level?"

Chef Philippe @ BIGGY stressed:

"She didn't survive the delivery. To the glory of God she's alive and the bouncy baby girl is fine too. Help me thank God ooooo."

Chef Philippe @ BIGGY noted:

"I came here to testify of the mercy God has shown me by making my wife deliver through a successful CS operation after many revelations and dreams tha."

Abbey Kalio Idasimeokuma shared:

"Soaked 5 mattresses? Haba Uma . Have some respect for the congregation."

Obie Mystic said:

"This is the creature of certain planet Glory to Jesus."

