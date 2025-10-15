A Nigerian lady shared that she attended law school with the daughter of the late Rev. Uma Ukpai, adding that they were also members of the same fellowship choir

A young Nigerian lady who attended law school with the daughter of the late Rev. Uma Ukpai and also sang in the law school fellowship choir has spoken out following the death of the revered evangelist.

This was contained in a post she shared on her page via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

Nigerian lady mourns late Rev. Uma Ukpai

The lady described Rev. Uma Ukpai’s daughter in kind and positive terms as she reflected on their time together after the passing of her father.

Legit.ng had earlier confirmed the death of Rev. Uma Ukpai in a recent report. Days later, the lady took to her social media page to speak fondly about his daughter.

According to the individual with the username @moadelekan, she shared that they both attended the same law school and were members of the same fellowship choir.

She went on to describe her as a lovely and humble person.

Her statement read:

“Went to law school with his daughter and we were both in the law school fellowship choir as well. A lovely lady with no airs whatsoever.”

She also paid tribute to the late Rev. Uma Ukpai, praying for his peaceful rest.

Her statement read:

“May Rev. Uma Ukpai’s soul rest in peace.”

Following her post, many people who came across it took to the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions.

Reactions as lady mourns Rev. Uma Ukpai

@BrotherAghama shared:

"To God Almighty be the glory for the tremendous and enriching impact which Evangelist Uma Ukpai made in the lives of Christians across the world. Truly, to live is Christ and to die is a great gain."

@emmanuelmatter1 added:

"Make he go heaven go discuss with God now and come back."

@AyubaEzie wrote:

"The LORD welcomes your visit."

@enemn stressed:

"General Rest on till we meet to part no more."

Emmanuel Enemuo

@EmmanuelEnemuo1 noted:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@AKosisochu14607 shared:

"Hmmmm. Wat a loss. May God grant his soul eternal rest."

@Andy21778811 said:

"May his soul rest in God's bosom."

Man recalls Uma Ukpai’s special act for his family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man, Paul Udah, took to social media to share an emotional story about how the late evangelist Uma Ukpai touched his family in ways they would never forget. He revealed that the respected preacher personally dedicated their last-born child, Samuel, back in 2002, and for more than 15 years, mentored his father, Dr. Dona Udah.

Those lessons, he said, became a guide for his own life and faith. He described Uma Ukpai as a man who lived out the gospel he preached and showed the power of God through his actions. Reflecting on his passing,

