A University of Ibadan graduate, Oyindamola Adegoke, has shared her story of being persistent in her search for admission

The UI graduate shared how she was refused admission to the University of Ibadan three times and still kept on applying eleven years later

Her story of finally graduating from the University of Ibadan drew attention from social media users, with massive congratulations

A Nigerian woman, Oyindamola Adegoke, has inspired many after sharing her academic journey, which led her to graduate from the University of Ibadan after 11 years.

The University of Ibadan took to LinkedIn to recount how she faced repeated setbacks before finally achieving her dream of earning a university degree.

A Nigerian graduate bags a degree after 11 years of waiting. Photo credit: Oyindamola Adegoke/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI student earns degree after 11 years

According to her, she was denied admission to the University of Ibadan three times. Despite the disappointments, she said her parents continued to believe in her, giving her the strength to keep trying.

With renewed determination, she began another admission process, which eventually earned her a place to study Biomedical Laboratory Science in the University of Ibadan.

A UI graduate concludes her final year project. Photo credit: Oyindamola Adegoke/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Years later, she successfully completed her studies and fulfilled all academic requirements to graduate.

Narrating her story on LinkedIn, she said:

"So, what are you going to do?

Me: I'd try again next year, with tears rolling down my eyes as I walked out of The Polytechnic, Ibadan school gate.

That was a phone conversation with my Dad in 2018 when I lost yet another admission to study at the University of Ibadan. This was my third attempt, and I was at my wit's end. Throughout all of this, I had parents who never stopped believing in me. With renewed courage, I began another admission process that eventually earned me an admission to study. Today, with a heart full of gratitude, I defended my project and fulfilled all requirements to earn a Bachelor's degree in Biomedical Laboratory Science at the University of Ibadan.

11 years after leaving secondary school, I'm now a university graduate. 🥺

If it means so much, giving up will never be an option. Clock it! 🤏"

Reactions to UI graduate earning degree

Legit.ng collated reactions from LinkedIn users. Some of the comments are below.

Peter Talatu Patience commented:

"I love your resilient, determination and courage.

Congratulations Oyindamola Adegoke

Your certificate is blessed."

Olatokunboh Akin Alo stated:

"Congratulations on your graduation Oyindamola Adegoke

I rejoice with you."

Okeoghene Arey commented:

"11 years is crazy.

Honestly you deserve an award for being so resilient."

Olalekan Igbalajobi stated:

"Congratulations Oyindamola Adegoke. I salute your true spirit of resilience. Wishing you continued success, Dear."

Issa Haruna said:

"God always reward persistent trying. Congratulations."

Owaiye Favour Osheminame stated:

"Hearty congratulations my woman!

You really have a strong heart admire soo much!

Cheers to greater works."

University of Ibadan graduate shares academic struggle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student shared how she spent five years pursuing admission to study Medicine but faced repeated rejections.

She later gained admission through Direct Entry to study Biochemistry and graduated with a strong Second Class Upper.

Source: Legit.ng