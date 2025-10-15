A Nigerian lady went online to mourn Rev. Uma Ukpai, describing him as a humble and selfless preacher whose simple lifestyle and powerful messages changed many lives

A Nigerian lady has taken to her page to mourn the late pastor, Rev. Uma Ukpai, while explaining why villagers in a certain community allegedly offered him toilet paper and detergents.

This was contained in a post she shared on her page via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

While mourning Rev. Uma Ukpai, she described him as a true man of God who touched lives with his powerful teachings and gospel.

Nigerian lady mourns Rev. Uma Ukpai

Her statement came days after the death of the notable pastor.

According to the post made by @IjeomaIfeanyi04 on X, she noted that the man of God was fully dedicated to preaching the gospel and never entertained anything outside that.

She went on to add that, according to a colleague, in one particular village, the pastor was offered toilet paper and detergents after a major crusade held there.

Her statement read:

“The late warrior in the Lord’s army, Rev. Uma Ukpai, was a true evangelist. A former colleague told us how he held a crusade in her village in Umunze years ago. Some offered him toilet paper and detergents. He never extorted money from them. He never preached a flowery gospel.”

Many people have continued to mourn the notable pastor following his passing, taking to the comment section to share their thoughts and fond memories of him.

Reactions as lady mourns Rev. Uma Ukpai

@only1bangerlee shared:

"His mission on this earth has been completed."

@DiabloChaze said:

"I watched him Ministered friday night , he was hale and hearty."

@LoveLove4104 wrote:

"What a sad day for the Christians, he was a great man of God."

@victorgold1759 added:

"The only real man of God I know. Thank God I witnessed Ur miraculous Era Sleep on Sir."

@crypto4boys_ stressed:

"On his way to his fathers mansion in heaven a better place than earth."

@KemkemCrypt shared:

"OMG, May his soul rest in perfect peace. This is what the bible says, he has fought a good fight and I am sure he won the race."

@Bestileri wrote:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace amen."

@BlessingObasiu1 stressed:

"I watched this Rev. Program on Friday."

@winner2882 noted:

"During his remarkable "Umuahia city wide crusade," Rev Uma Ukpai commanded lightening with a strong thunder, which killed a gathering of 3 native doctors invoking rain to fall. The message came that same night. RIP Rev. Uma Upkai. God's own person."

@CharityEsor stressed:

"A great man has gone to be with his creator. His legacy lives on, inspiring believers that our journey does not end here. Rest in peace servant of God."

@BishopEze7 shared:

"A 7 Star of God's Elite Forces in the world have gone to rest. His ministry was characterized by soul winning, healing and life changing encounters on people of diverse races, tongues and creeds.

Rest in peace Great Evangelist, Apostle and preacher of our time."

@Ev_cars_ wrote:

"I had goosebumps the first day I saw him, immediately he started singing Tuwara mma mma, same day I was healed of burning sensation, he doesn't even need to pray, he proclaims prophetically and things will start happening in your life instantly, As I type this my eyes are clouded."

@BrotherAghama stated:

"Evangelist Uma Ukpai has peacefully transitioned to the heavenly celestial realm after an unforgettable impact on planet earth. Truly, to live is Christ and to die is a great gain."

Photographer shares last photos of late Rev. Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian photographer, Uforotobong Abia, from Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, shared the last five photos he took of the late evangelist Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai just a few days before his passing.

In an emotional Facebook post, Uforotobong said the pictures had become more than just images they were now treasured memories of a man whose life inspired millions. He described how he never imagined those shots would be the final ones he’d ever take of the respected preacher.

