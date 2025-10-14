A Nigerian man shared how the late evangelist Uma Ukpai had a lasting impact on his family, explaining that his father was mentored by the pastor for more than fifteen years and that the pastor personally dedicated the youngest child in the family

A Nigerian man whose father was mentored by the late evangelist Uma Ukpai has shared what the pastor did for the last born in his family.

This was revealed in a post he made on his page, just hours after the death of the notable pastor was announced.

The individual explained that his biological father was mentored by Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai and also highlighted the beautiful act the pastor performed for the last born in their family in 2002.

Man remembers late pastor's special act

All of this was shared on his page, where he spoke fondly and with great respect for the man of God following his passing.

According to the post, the individual, identified as Paul Udah, reminisced about the reverend pastor and evangelist, Uma Ukpai.

Details had mentioned that the pastor was the leader of Ukpai Evangelistic Association, headquartered in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. He turned 80 on 7 January.

Speaking about the pastor, Paul Udah wrote, while also recalling what the pastor did for their last born in 2002:

"Life can be sacred and full of lessons to draw from!"

"For more than 15 years, my biological father, Dr. Dona Udah, was mentored by Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai. Our last born, Samuel Udah, was dedicated by Rev. Uma Ukpai in 2002."

"I grew up repeatedly hearing stories and lessons from my dad about the great things done and lessons learnt from Rev. Uma. The emphasis of his teachings wasn’t just the power of God witnessed through his life, but also the culture of value for family life that he upheld."

"At some point, I was told that Daddy Uma never took lightly a case where a man beat his wife, it was always a matter of urgency. He lived the words he spoke, and that became a standard for me, even as I grew in my own field."

"At a time when many young people doubted the reality of God’s power, I wasn’t troubled at all, because we grew up hearing and seeing evidence of God through a man!"

He went on to speak about the impact of the man of God on this generation as he mourned his tragic death:

"I’m glad our generation had the privilege of witnessing God through this man, and that he was well spent for God. As men, we feel the pain of his departure, but as Kingdom people, we celebrate his efforts in becoming a representative of God’s wonders and possibilities to generations."

"My hope is that many will rise to make a deep impact like he did, even in our various spheres of influence!"

"Rest in God’s blossom, dear Daddy Uma Ukpai."

Reactions as man remembers late pastor

Udemyobong Equere wrote:

"Rest on God's servant, May the angels guide you home."

Esther Agada noted:

"He lived well! May God rest his soul in peace!."

Amie Ibom stressed:

"Jesus oh what a man the world will missed. I celebrate your life sir."

Edisbrown Immanuell added:

"He has fought a good fight! God rest his soul!!."

Zealous Johnsonjay shared:

"Oh my goodness, resting in Abraham bossom."

Very Nessa said:

"Rest on, Papa Uma."

Evangelist Uma Ukpai dies at 80

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has passed away at the age of 80. His family shared the sad news in a heartfelt statement, promising to release details of his burial soon. The late cleric, widely respected for his lifelong commitment to evangelism, played a major role in shaping Nigeria’s religious landscape and inspiring countless followers.

As news of his death spread, Nigerians took to social media to mourn his passing and celebrate his legacy. Many shared personal stories of encounters with Dr. Ukpai, recalling his wisdom, guidance, and powerful prayers that left lasting impressions.

