Rev. Isaac Omolehin shared a story Dr Uma Ukpai told him, and the video has gone viral on social media

According to Rev. Isaac Omolehin, the late Uma Ukpai was his friend, and he once visited him years ago

He said the late Uma narrated a chilling story of what happened at a village where a missionary was killed

Rev. Isaac Omolehin shared a story told to him by the late Reverend Uma Ukpai, who died on Monday, October 13, 2025.

According to Rev. Isaac Omolehin, he and the late Uma Ukpai were close friends, and he used to visit him.

Reverend Isaac Omolehin said he and Uma Ukpai were friends. Photo credit: Facebook/Isaac Omolehin and Uma Ukpai.

Source: Facebook

Rev. Omolehin, who heads the Word Commission International and The Word Assembly Church, reposted the video on Facebook after Uma Ukpai's passing.

The cleric said it was his last visit to the evangelist, who was widely known for hosting many crusades.

He captioned the video:

"My last visit and what Baba Uma Ukpai told me before he transitioned to glory."

In the video, Rev. Omolehin said Dr Uma told him of a Nigerian village where a missionary was reportedly killed.

He said the missionary placed a curse on the village and raised his hand before he died.

The story goes:

"I visited a friend of mine, Uma Ukpai. Some of you possibly may be hearing of Uma Ukpai. He is a Nigerian evangelist. He is very old now. He told me of a village in Ebonyi state. The missionaries that were sent there, initially white missionaries that were sent there, they drive them away. The last one, they drove him and he refused to go and they said okay, we will kill you. So, eventually he agreed. He said 'I use the name of God to beg you, I will leave. I will go to another place.' They said 'no you should have left since.' So they took him outside the town, and carried stick to break his skull. And he raised up his hand and said, 'I have used the name of God to beg you, and you refused. If you kill me, nobody in this village will rise above a labourer forever."

Uma Ukpai invited to pray for village

He said that after the missionary placed the curse, people from the village started experiencing backwardness.

The curse continued to manifest until the leaders of the village decided to invite Reverend Uma Ukpai to pray for them.

According to the story, the curse was eventually lifted after the prayers.

The story continues:

"After Uma Ukpai prayed. He removed his shoes and knelt down and prayed and asked God to overlook and pleaded the blood of Jesus over the village. And left. He told me that after that, it wasn't long, they invited him to come and do thanksgiving and celebration."

Rev. Isaac Omolehin said he used to visit Uma Ukpai and that they were friends. Photo credit: Facebook/Isaac Omolehin and Uma Ukpai.

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Old video shows Uma Ukpai as he shares testimony

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Reverend Uma Ukpai shared the testimony of what God did through him.

The late preacher said someone had asked him, "what can your prayers do?"

In a video shared on YouTube, he disclosed what happened after he prayed.

Source: Legit.ng