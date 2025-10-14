A Nigerian pastor has said that the death of Rev Dr Uma Ukpai created a vacuum that cannot be explained

He paid tribute to Rev Ukpai, saying the late preacher never shifted from the faith and laboured until his last breath

While speaking about his relationship with Ukpai, the pastor shared two promises that he made to him while he was alive

Rev Dr Uma Ukpai's death has thrown a Nigerian pastor, Uche Ume, into mourning and left him heartbroken.

Pastor Uche penned an emotional tribute to Ukpai in a Facebook post as he reflected on his legacy in Christendom.

Pastor shares 2 promises Ukpai made

According to the pastor, Ukpai's death created a vacuum that cannot be explained, and added that the late preacher never shifted from the faith, but laboured till his last breath.

He recounted Ukpai's ministration in Auchi some weeks ago, and spoke about how his close relationship with the late cleric.

Pastor Uche further said that Ukpai promised to keep preaching for him until his death, and he kept that promise.

He added that Ukpai promised to do anything he needed from him, and he also stood by his words. He wrote:

"For days now, I have just been managing, because the vacuum created by the news of your passing to glory cannot be explained.

"You never shifted from the faith; you labored till your last breath. A few weeks ago, you were preaching in Auchi, Edo State, and in Calabar. Your diary is still full — even at old age, you were still relevant. God honored you beyond imagination. You loved me and my family; you taught me, and you blessed me. You promised to keep preaching for me until you passed to glory, and you kept that promise. You said that anything I needed from you, you would do it — and you kept that promise.

"With tears, I say I will see you in the morning when the roll shall be called above.

"My father, my father!

"Papa Uma, your boy is saying goodbye."

Pastor's statement on Ukpai's death elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's reaction to Rev Dr Uma Ukpai's death below:

Innocent Maduka said:

"Papa nnukwu eh! Chai!...

"This one touched me...

"I keep recalling what you said to me 14 years ago...

"Rest on Grandpa...

"Though we lost you, heaven has gained you greatly..."

Comfort Nwankwo said:

"My daddy pls be strong, I understand it's not easy with you but God is ur strength. Rest well papa ukwu,. It is well with us."

Onyi Rosy said:

"The great Chariot has taken the Saint of God Home. Our Great General keep Resting till we meet to part no more."

Felicia Torty said:

"Jesus wept!!! Onye nso alawo!!! I am simply speechless. May God console you and the entire family."

Ngozi M Obichukwu said:

"Great prophet, Great preacher Dady you encouraged me to go on spreading the news of Salvation not minding any Challenge. Sleep well great dady you made heaven at last . Yours was a Glorious win and a Golden cap. GOOD NIGHT SIR."

Jenny Chi Adaugo said:

"The lives you touched will forever be grateful for the time we had with you. Keep resting Daddy Uma."

Memaram Chima said:

"Rest Well Papa Uma .. Your Impact was Greatly Felt and It Lives On From Generations Before Us, In Our Generation and Beyond our Generation.. We Celebrate God's General.. Heaven's Gain Indeed."

Chukwu Onyekachi Noble said:

"The news of Papa Uma's demise in a meeting this afternoon changed my mood, it's still like a dream to me and hard to bear, but I'm consoled by your service to Humanity and God, I will miss you God's Oracle until we meet to part no more."

