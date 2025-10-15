A Nigerian man has said that he does not think that people should tell the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai to rest in peace

On October 6, the renowned evangelist and preacher passed away at the age of 80, plunging his family, friends and the Nigerian Christian community into mourning

While recounting a memorable ministration by Rev Ukpai, the young man explained why the late cleric should not be told to rest in peace

A young man, known on Facebook as Sammy Yhu-dee, has mourned the demise of the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai.

While narrating a memorable ministration of Rev Ukpai, he said that people should not tell the late preacher to rest in peace.

According to Sammy, Rev Ukpai should not be told to rest in peace because he was already resting in peace before his death.

He described the deceased as a supernatural being who led an exemplary life that everyone should follow.

Instead of rest in peace, he said, "We owe him 'Keep resting in peace'", as Rev Ukpai reflected the kingdom of God.

He added that it was an honour to have been alive when Rev Ukpai lived. His Facebook post partly read:

"...Truly, He came, He saw, he really saw, yes he did. He saw what some of us would have seen and we'd call it a quit, but he stood still and expressed what our generation cannot forget. Here is a human being who lived and left a script of living for everyone. In all honesty, HE CONQUERED.

"I don't think we should tell him to rest in peace. It is because, a rest in peace doesn't begin now for men like him. He was resting in peace already before his exit. This man was a supernatural being; he lived it and we should live it. We owe him "Keep resting in Peace". He reflected the kingdom of God (righteousness, Peace, and joy in the holy Ghost). Romans 14 v 17.

"And it is an honour we were born already when he was working. Glory to God for all...but, we admit something has really happened..."

Uma Ukpai's death: Man's remark sparks reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's remarks below:

Sarah Phina said:

"God's Elect.

"Jee nke oma Nna anyi ukwu.

Shez Chisorom said:

"Keep resting in the bosom of the Lord Grandpa."

Ukpai Ifeanyi said:

"Rest On Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai in the bossom of our God, God's own elect."

Ebony Mba said:

"The live is Christ and to die is gain.

"Go well Nnanna."

Onyekachi Okechukwu Uche said:

"Oh yes you said it all I love that powerful statement that has been my favorite to live is Christ and to die is gain."

Woman shares assignment Uma Ukpai gave her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had opened up about the assignment that Rev Dr Uma Ukpai gave her more than 12 years ago..

She released her Facebook chat with the late cleric and gave a backstory as to how the assignment came about.

Feeling lonely and empty a month after her mother's burial, the woman said she had messaged Ukpai on Facebook to express how she felt. Ukpai responded and instructed her to fast for 30 nights, as well as pray with worship songs and scripture reading.

