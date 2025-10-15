A woman shared how she flew from abroad to meet with Dr Rev Uma Ukpai shortly before he died

She mentioned what led to her visit and the instructions she followed when going to meet the popular preacher

Many reacted as she shared what she received from him during their last meeting, as they mourned his death

A Nigerian woman, Chioma Ibezim, shared what she received from Rev. Uma Ukpai during their last meeting.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Woman shares last meeting with Uma Ukpai

On her Facebook page, Chioma Ibezim shared how she was instructed by her pastor to visit the late preacher.

She gave details of what she received from the late preacher after she gave him a “fat envelope”.

The woman said in her post:

“IF I HAD DELAYED. Keep Resting Grand father @ REV DR UMA UKPAI

“Bishop Okwdili Eze called me and said, “Dr Chioma, Rush to Uyo to Papa Uma with a very good seed and receive The Global Double Grace for Supernatural conception, The Grace for God of Hannah. You already have it, the mantle for God of Hannah is now on you, but if If you don’t go now to receive this double grace, you will regret”

“I flew straight to Uyo from Canada with a very fat envelop as instructed, I did not just receive the Global Double Grace, Daddy begged me to use my phone to make calls. That was the day my phone received Super Grace.

“His hands touched my phone, made call and supernaturally connected me too. I hope you know what that means.

“Though I have tears in my eyes but one super Grace I have is acting immediately. You see that word PROCASTINATION? I don’t have it. I can even wash my hands while eating just to attend to an important issue. Bishop Okwudili EZE, I celebrate you. I celebrate the Grace on your head. You are a prophet tested and approved. Thank God I acted fast.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail woman's last meeting with Ukpai

Orji Victor CP said:

"I love this testimony. Many people will hide the part of the instruction. Though we have tears, yet, we celebrate God for a life well lived and impactful."

Gift Ogbonnaya said:

"Congratulations Mummy. I am relieved a bit. When I heard the news yesterday, the first question I asked "Who did he hand the Mantle over to?" Thank God, you took a part of it. More Grace Mummy."

Bishop Okwudili EZE said:

"To Jesus be all the glory great woman of God."

