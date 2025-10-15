A woman who worked in Uma Ukpai’s office 34 years ago shared her personal experience with the late preacher

A Nigerian woman, Odeyemi Olanike, shares how she worked with the late Rev. Uma Ukpai in 1991 and how he treated his staff.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Woman who worked with Uma Ukpai speaks

Known on Facebook as Odeyemi Olanikee, a woman who had worked with Uma Ukpai in 1991, shared her experience.

She spoke about how he treated his staff and the two wedding gifts he had given to her over 30 years ago.

Her Facebook post read:

“Hummmmmmh!!!! From where do l begin my story?

“I count myself blessed to have been a witness of the 1985 earth-moving "Lagos for Christ Crusade" which formally began the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). The guest minister was Revd. Dr. Uma Ukpai. This marked my first encounter with this great minister of God.

"In 1991, I had the profound honour of being deployed by the Federal Government of Nigeria to serve my fatherland in Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria throughthe NYSC, specifically in Uyo.

“There I also had the great honour of serving with the Revd. Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Ministries. There, Revd Uma Ukpai detailed me to be replying his numerous letters, especially those relating to requests for prayers and invitations to meetings in Churches and conferences around the world. I worked directly in the office with Pastor Dayo, Sister Caro and, of course, our big mummy herself, Mummy Uma Ukpai!

“My relationship with the Revd. Uma Ukpai's family brought me into close contact with his children, who were in primary and secondary schools at the time. That included Chidi, Linda, Emeka. I can't remember the other two names now.

“The zenith of our relationship was reached when Revd Uma Ukpai insisted that I must bring my fiance to him for him to assess if he would be worthy of me or not!

“He came to Lagos for a Crusade thereafter and lodged at Durbar Hotel in Festac. There, I took my fiance to him for assessment. He met him in his bedroom, asked him series of questions and prayed greatly for the two of us. He then gave my fiance strict orders to care for me, especially as, he said, I meant a lot to him.

“He also said he would be closely monitoring my marital relationship thereafter. He then detailed Sister Nma Nma, Mummy Ukpai's younger sister, to be my Chief Bridesmaid on my wedding day. He gave me money and my first ever imported travelling suitcase for my wedding. Sister Nma Nma was fully sponsored to be at my wedding from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State by Revd Uma Ukpai.

“That fiance of mine then is now my husband of nearly 32 years. Praise God!

“Daddy, Revd Uma Ukpai was good and kind to all his workers in the office. Often, he would bring us gifts from his weekly meetings and Crusades outside the State.”

Reactions trail woman's tribute to Uma Ukpai

Adeyemi Johnson Godman said:

Chaiii, how I wish I also have this close relationship to Papa Uma Ukpai. Glory to God. The impact will not leave you ma.

Abiodun Oyetunji said:

Wow. Such a reminisce. I remembered when he ministered at convention back then.

Zacheaus Abiodun Odeyemi said:

May his gentl soul continue to rest in the LORD.

