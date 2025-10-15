A Nigerian man shared the plan he had had for Uma Ukpai in 2026 before hearing about his death

He opened up about his encounter at the late preacher’s ministry and what happened after he and his wife visited

Many reacted after the man said the plan was initially scheduled for January 2025, before he postponed it

A Nigerian man, Emenike Emmanuel Chidiebube, shared what he had planned for Rev. Uma Ukpai in 2026.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Man shares plan for Uma Ukpai

On his Facebook page, the man shared his encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai’s ministry and the plan he had had for the preacher in January 2026.

His post read:

“In February 2022, during my Valentine vacation with my wife in Uyo, we visited Dr Uma Ukpai’s Church auditorium to pray. It wasn’t the day they gather for prayers but we were lucky to convince the gateman to grant us access to pray at the altar.

“To be honest with you, I couldn’t go too close to the altar because the glory and power deposit in that auditorium can be visibly felt.

“If my memory serves me right, I think we asked God for two things: speed and a child. Same year, my wife took in, I bought my first car and got a lot of properties. A new chapter was opened for me.

“I made plans to see Papa Uma this January for my Personal Retreat but something happened and I shifted it to January 2026. I told myself that I will just lodge in Uyo for weeks until his protocol allows me to see him. More like waking up to go knock on the gate every day for as long as possible I’m able to meet him.

“There’s something about operating with power and anointing in the marketplace. The breaking news of his death has broken me into pieces and I pray that God will mend my heart and the hearts of everyone who loved him so dearly.”

Reactions trail man's plans for Uma Ukpai

Christian Uchenna said:

"I had plans too but financial constraints altered it. I feel bad."

Amaranthine Fredericks said:

"Death is but a doorway to a new life, as the ancient philosophy says….Glorious Transitioning to Dr. Uma Ukpai.."

Samuel Godwin said:

"I missed him. Had plans of meeting him with my wife by January 2026. Hmmmm.... it's well. Rest on GOD'S GENERAL."

