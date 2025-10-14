A Nigerian lady shared her encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai 15 years ago and how it affected her in 2010

A Nigerian lady, Amanda Chisom, shared her encounter with Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai in 2010 and how it affected her life.

A lady shares her encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai 15 years ago. Photo: Amanda Chisom, Dr Uma Ukpai

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Lady shares encounter with Uma Ukpai

On her Facebook page, Amanda Chisom stated that God used Uma Ukpai to give her dollars in 2010.

She also said she would continue to honour his ministry till his wife passes.

Her post read:

“Long before I introduced you all to altar seed, I have been honoring the altars I introduced to you. Uma Ukpai, TB Joshua and every other servant of the altar on that list are special to me. They have all come as part of my ministering team. So this loss is a little bit personal.

“He was the man God used in 2010 to give me dollars and some other things i will not say , and people will hear of you. But you will face so many battles it will not be an easy life . When I was told of his imminent end, I thanked God because he alone deserves the glory for our time on earth..

“On Saturday, when I heard of his death, all that came to my mind was the same son g he always sang with everything. "Onye nwe uwa ana ma ekene gi" , I know we are in a time of passage, but we are human, and we can only feel pain. All I have asked of God is that his lineage produce another Uma Ukpai.

“I will not remove his church from the Altar seed, I will continue to honour the altar until his wife passes. Unlike what I did with Synagogue. I pray for the two other men of faith whose time are almost up, may their passage be peaceful and in honour of his glory.”

Rev. Uma Ukpai dies on October 6 at the age of 80. Photo: Dr Uma Ukpai

Reactions trail lady's tribute to Uma Ukpai

Clara Eric said:

"May he journey well home."

Samuel Nma said:

"Journey well Papa."

Chinyere Oguka Ezeh said:

"May his soul rest in peace, he was indeed a great man of God."

Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

