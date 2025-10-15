Many Nigerians mourned after the death of Rev. Uma Ukpai, who died at 80 on October 6, 2025

However, some prophets got revelations about his death months and weeks before he tragically passed away

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and unconventional preaching style, was highly revered by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

After his death, previous revelations concerning his passing came to light.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the revelations from four preachers concerning the death of Uma Ukpai.

Preacher foresaw Rev. Uma Ukpai’s death in 2024

Following the death of Uma Ukpai, a preacher shared the revelation he got about Rev Dr.Uma Ukpai’s death in 2024 while on a mission.

Known on Facebook as Transparency Michael, the preacher recalled how he foresaw Ukpai’s death during a sermon at Ohafia.

His post read:

“Reverend Uma Ukpai Has Left Earth. In April 2024 at Ohafia, during the burial of Mother-in-Israel Nkwo Iro Ndukwe, I was preaching and I had to relay a spiritual message I got about God’s General — Daddy Ukpai. “I informed my audience and the Church in Ohafia , that a general in the Lord’s Army from Ohafia will soon be with Lord in Eternity. This October 2025, we just received news that Daddy Uma Ukpai has gone home.”

Apostle got revelation about Ukpai’s death in January

A pastor, Apostle Chidubem Enoch, shared how the death of Uma Ukpai was revealed to him on January 1, 2025.

On his Facebook page, Apostle Chidubem Enoch shared how he prayed and cried, alongside his members, to avert Uma Ukpai’s death.

He said in his post:

“His death was revealed to us during our crossover night to this year which we prayed and cried unto God to reverse it but in all we give God thanks for he knows best. Am glad that am among the ministers that received impartation and fatherly blessings from him(Papa Uma Ukpai).

“I wonder how my spiritual father will feel about this your glorious departure! Our great patriarch papa Uma Ukpai rest on! Rest on nnam ukwu. A great legend is gone! Your legacy lives forever Daddy!”

Prophet spoke about Uma Ukpai’s death in June

A cleric, Prophet Joel Ogebe, mentioned how he foresaw the death of generals in the Christain faith.

He posted a video from his message with the caption:

“The rising ministers of Akwa Ibom, Uyo the baton has been passed. When I visited your land in June the Lord said this about the passing of your generals. It’s time to take up the baton. Rest well daddy Uma Ukpai.”

Prophet puts Uma Ukpai in prayer in September

A day before Uma Ukpai’s death was made public, Prophet Usen MJ posted a Facebook video where he called for prayers.

The video was captioned:

“On Sunday, 14th September 2025, in this divine moment, The Prophet Usen MJ calls on the church to lift up Reverend Uma Ukpai in prayer.

“We stand in faith, in love, and in intercession for this great Father of Faith.”

Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

A pastor shared the deep revelation he saw about Rev Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced.

He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation and also opened up about their relationship.

