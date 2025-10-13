A relative of Lt. Samson Haruna posted a rare photo of the late officer and his mother before his death

He shared the officer’s mother’s expectation of her son before he died in a fire incident that happened at his home

What the man said about the officer’s mother caught people’s attention, as they mourned the late officer

Emmex Pankyes, a distant relative of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, an officer who died in a domestic fire involving his newlywed wife, shared a rare photo of the army official and his mother.

He shared what the officer’s mother was planning for him before his demise.

It was reported that the officer and his wife were involved in an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, in Akwa Ibom State, on September 22, 2025.

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

Relative shares officer’s mother’s plan

Sharing a photo of Lt. Haruna and his mother on his Facebook page, Emmex said the officer’s mother had hoped that her son would wipe her tears away.

He captioned the photo:

“No matter who was right or who was wrong. A widow lost a son she was hoping will wipe her tears away. Kai duniya ahhhhh.”

Speaking about his relationship to Lt Haruna, Emmex said in the caption:

“He's a brother from a distance relation.”

See the photo below:

Reactions trail officer’s mum’s expectation from son

Aba Tina said:

"Rip . But u guys look alike with the man fa."

Anap Emmanuel said:

"The Lord is her strength. May the lord rest his soul no matter who is wrong."

Purity Obadiah Klingpe Purity said:

"I feel the pains of this kaka, till for ever this woman will leave in pain. Because her child get married."

Mwada Victoria said:

"May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Debbie Tony said:

"Sorry ma,God wil see you through."

Mildred Choji said:

"It's well may God help us to marry right."

Naomi Mashood said:

"Oh my God so painful."

What led to Lt Haruna's death?

The Army confirmed that the incident between Haruna and his wife occurred on September 22, 2025 and resulted in a domestic fire that caused severe burns to the Lieutenant.

The statement added that the officer was immediately evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he received medical attention until his passing on October 6.

The Army expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and assured them that transparency and professionalism would guide the investigation.

In a related story, the last video of the couple posted by Mrs Haruna days before the tragic incident has surfaced.

Man shares how late officer treated wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a close friend of the officer, allegedly set ablaze by his wife, shared what he knew about their marriage.

The man, who was a member of their marriage committee, opened up about how the late officer behaved towards his wife.

