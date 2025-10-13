Singer Timi Dakolo publicly called out presidential aide O’tega Ogra over an alleged unpaid job



The music star claimed Ogra has been ignoring his calls despite completing his part of the deal



Ogra replied, warning that any attempt to personalise the issue will face legal redress





Nigerian singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo, has accused O’tega Ogra, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Digital Engagement and New Media, of failing to pay him after completing a job.

The Great Nation crooner took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday evening to demand payment from the presidential aide, tagging him directly in the post.

Dakolo wrote:

“Mr @otegaogra please pick your calls. I did my job.”

Timi Dakolo calls out presidential aide O’tega Ogra over an alleged unpaid job. Photos: Timi Dakolo, O'tega Ogra.

Source: Instagram

His post immediately drew public attention as many Nigerians were left wondering what kind of project the singer had executed for the government or its representatives.

In what appeared to be a carefully worded response, O’tega Ogra acknowledged Dakolo’s post but refused to go into detail.

He wrote on X:

“I see and have noted the commentary. I will not engage in explication where none is required. My record is public and stands on its merits. Any further attempt to personalise a clearly institutional matter will be met with formal correction and the appropriate professional and legal redress.”

See the tweets here:

Fans react to Timi Dakolo's call out

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@seyiiolayinka:

"In Nigeria, always collect your full payment upfront to avoid stories that touch."

@uckyoparah:

"I’m a DR in English, I swear, I don’t understand and I can’t comprehend anything he wrote here! Jesus!"

@_iamsheila__:

"E be like say na “great nation” timi go sing for there, na why dem no pay am so"



@voltage_instincts:

"Yes, I’ll pay when I get the money. No I don’t owe you. Which one ? All these English and no message"

viktornjoku:

"How is he Personalising an institutional matter? Haba, it seems you just want to flex Power and connection and it’s quite sad. This was obviously and definitely not the tone used when his services were required. A more SIMPLER explanation would’ve sufficed on why you have decided to ghost him(at least for public clarity; acknowledging that he’s a public figure). If you want to state that Timi KNOWS why he’s being owed and the matter is being addressed, then by all means, write a more civil response with tact. But instead you now sound provoked, vindictive and threatening. Not a good look."

Otega Ogra vows to take legal action against Timi Dakolo.Photo: Timi Dakolo.

Source: Instagram

Timi Dakolo drops cryptic post on Apostle Lazarus

Legit.ng previously reported that an online drama between Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus, as the singer shared a cryptic video after the clergyman conceded in their argument.

Apostle Lazarus had sparked debate after he condemned gospel singers for charging the church to perform.

Dakolo, in a response, stated that gospel singers were free to charge a fee for their performance because it is how they make ends meet.

Source: Legit.ng