A close friend of the officer, allegedly set ablaze by his wife, shared what he knew about their marriage

The man, who was a member of their marriage committee, opened up about how the late officer behaved towards his wife

What he said about the officer caught people’s attention, as many mourned the officer in the comment section

Sunday Ameh, a friend of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who was allegedly set ablaze by his newlywed wife, shared what he knew about the officer’s marriage.

Ameh, who was a committee member of Lt Haruna’s wedding, shared how the late officer behaved towards his wife.

Wedding Committee Member Shares How Late Officer Behaved Towards Wife Who Allegedly Set Him Ablaze

Source: UGC

It was reported that the couple had an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, in Abak Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

The altercation escalated, leading to Haruna sustaining burn injuries, which later took his life on October 6, 2025.

Man shares how late officer treated wife

On his Facebook page, Sunday Ameh mourned Haruna, as he spoke on the alleged circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.

Ameh said in his post:

“Truly saddened by your passing Lt. Dr. Haruna Samson (Young D). We all welcomed the news of you joining the army after graduation with cheers and even more specially, when you sent me invitation to be part of your wedding committee 5months ago.

“You loved, cherished and adored your wife with every fabric In you but fate has a different story - same woman took your life today. May love never happen to us this way. Rest on the gallant soldier.

“I feel very sorry for your widowed mother who laboured extremely hard to see you through the tormentous journey of medical education. May God comfort her and rest your soul.”

What led to Lt Samson Haruna's death?

The Army confirmed that the incident between Haruna nd his wife occurred on September 22, 2025 and resulted in severe burns to the Lieutenant.

The statement added that the officer was immediately evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he received medical attention until his passing on October 6.

The Army expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and assured them that transparency and professionalism would guide the investigation.

Reactions as friend mourns Lt Samson Haruna

Gabriel Peter

This very sad. Saw the news earlier

George Odeh

So painful to lose such a promising young man this way. My heart goes out to his mother — the pain must be unbearable. Life is truly unpredictable. I wish I have a glypms of how his wife played a part in his death. Rest in peace, gallant man.

Veronica Oyilonye

"So his mother is a widow fa."

Okpe Jane Onyemowo said:

"So touching May his soul rest in peace."

In a related story, the last video of the couple posted by Mrs Haruna days before the tragic incident has surfaced.

Lady shares last conversation with late officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who was a friend of Lt. Samson Haruna shared her last conversation with the deceased online.

She emotionally mourned him online and gave details about his final moments, mentioning how his house felt without him.

Source: Legit.ng