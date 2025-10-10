The last video of a military officer and his newly married wife before she allegedly set him ablaze has surfaced

A video of Nigerian Army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, and his wife before his death has surfaced.

It was reported that his wife, Retyit, allegedly set him on fire during an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

As the story of the tragic incident unfolded, the last video Retyit shared with her husband on her TikTok page surfaced.

The video was shared days before his tragic demise on September 23, 2025.

Watch the video below:

What happened to Lieutenant Samson Haruna?

Preliminary investigations revealed that the tragic incident occurred after a heated argument between Lieutenant Haruna and his wife, identified as Mrs Retyit Obadiah Dalong Samson Haruna.

The dispute reportedly escalated when Mrs Haruna allegedly set fire to properties within their home, resulting in the officer being caught in the blaze.

A statement added that the officer sustained severe burns and was initially treated at the Battalion Medical Facility before being transferred to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, 23 September 2025.

Reactions trail last video of couple

praise_e said:

The guy looks like a perfect gentleman

@fluffy said:

just be strong God will see you throught your trying times were praying for you & wish you quick recovery

@Girl_Marah_ said:

"This is so sad. She loved him genuinely obviously… only God knows what transpired."

@Faithy said:

"Believe anything you see on social media at your own risk ooo."

@RUHi said:

"Omo you no try oooo I swear to God."

@Queen said:

"The lady can’t possibly set her husband ablaze knowing well that they live in the barracks."

Army reacts to officer's death

The Nigerian Army condemned the killing of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, who was allegedly set ablaze by his wife during a domestic dispute in Akwa Ibom state.

The 2 Brigade, in a statement issued by its assistant director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Lawal Muhammad, on Tuesday, October 8, condemned the act and extended condolences to the deceased officer’s family.

The Army expressed condolences to Haruna’s family, urged calm, and confirmed that a military police investigation was underway.

The statement partly read:

“The Nigerian Army strongly condemns this act of domestic violence, recognising the imperative of peaceful coexistence and respect within families. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Lieutenant Haruna.”

