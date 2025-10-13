A lawyer who had met Lt. Samson Haruna in 2024 remembered 2 things he noticed about him

A Nigerian lawyer, Longs Lungnan Takdok, who had met Lieutenant Samson Haruna, shared two things he had noticed about him.

It was reported that Lt Samdon Haruna and his wife were involved in an altercation at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, in Akwa Ibom State, on September 22, 2025.

A lawyer who met Lt. Haruna in 2024 shares what he noticed about him. Photo: Facebook/ Longs Lungnan Takdok, TikTok/@rhetie0

Source: TikTok

The altercation escalated, leading to a domestic fire which severely injured Haruna and later led to his death on October 6, 2025.

Lawyer shares observations about Lt Haruna

On his Facebook page, Longs Lungnan Takdok shared that he had met the lieutenant during an army screening in Ibadan.

The barrister stated that he noticed that Lt. Haruna was a perfect gentleman and had a high sense of humour.

He said in his post:

“I met Lt (Dr) Haruna Samson during DSSC 28 Selection Board Screening at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Ibadan last year. He was a perfect Gentleman with high sense of humour. He didn't deserve to die this way. Rest on Doc.”

Reactions trail lawyer’s post about Lt. Haruna

Victor Gai said:

"The devil has a way of cutting out destinies. No wonder, the good books warns us to be wary of him. Rest in Peace... young man!"

Sule Nandir said:

"Habba my Plateau sister, You can quitely park your things n walk away than taken his life. A Nurse who is meant to safe Lives Kuma. God abeg oooo."

Aboki Solomon said:

"If Beautiful Disaster is to be personified. This scenario encapsulates it."

Livinus Militus Dobmang said:

"We struggled together and today he is no more. May God accept his soul and forgive him of his shortcomings.."

Manchang Noah Philemon said:

"They will say don't take law into your hands. Try this nonsense near me na!"

Oyelami Olaniyi said:

"Dis lady had no idea what we passed through to become doctors.....RIP."

Mercy Nangar Vongmam

"If a marriage Becomes toxic leave in peace quietly without killing anybody."

What led to Lt Haruna's death?

The Army confirmed that the incident between Haruna and his wife occurred on September 22, 2025 and resulted in a domestic fire that caused severe burns to the Lieutenant.

The statement added that the officer was immediately evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he received medical attention until his passing on October 6.

