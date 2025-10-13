A Nigerian lady has shared a controversial post on X following the unfortunate demise of popular preacher Uma Ukpai

In the post shared via her official account, she disclosed why she has been finding it hard to celebrate him even in death

Social media users who came across her post did not hesitate to share their various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's post about the late preacher Uma Ukpai caught the attention of netizens.

The lady had expressed her reservations about celebrating the preacher's life and ministry.

Lady speaks about late Uma Ukpai. Photo credit: @ennyola0015/X.

Lady unable to celebrate late Uma Ukpai

In a post shared on X by @ennyola0015, she explained that while Uma Ukpai carried the aura of a true evangelist, she found it difficult to celebrate him due to his 'methods'.

According to her, the moment the gospel is tied to material expectations, the ministry loses its true essence.

In her words:

"Umah Ukpai carries the aura of a true evangelist, but if we look deeper into his methods, I find it hard to celebrate him even in death. Once the Gospel comes with an invoice, the ministry is lost."

Lady says she finds it difficult to 'celebrate' the late preacher Uma Ukpai. Photo credit: Uma Ukpai/Facebook.

Reactions trail lady's post about Uma Ukpai

Some Nigerians defended the lady's opinion while others criticised her for her views.

King Aso Vila said:

"So he did not live to see the coming of Jesus. Lol. May his soul find peace in thy Lord."

Michael Edet said:

"Madam, u too talk. Try dey quiet sometimes."

Apostle Exodus said:

"Kai you left without me seeing you in person but I will still contact to your grace even in the grave respect papa of my own generation rest well dady."

@Myself&I said:

"This is what Apostle Paul said " I have fought a good fight and finished the race..." You were indeed a blessing to this world. You have only slept in the Lord. Hallelujah. Resurrection awaits God's Faithful Servants."

@carla reacted:

"Rest well God soldier I know you are in heaven enjoying your time with the God you served."

Global Revelations said:

"I am just having goose bumps. My entire body's shaking. Cant explain what is going on. RIP. God General of the Generals.Heaven is rejoicing."

QUINDEBBIE added:

"This Rev thought me how to do my first ever night fast a certain day he appeared on my FyP Rest in peace sir."

Yikes_360 reacted:

"They’re exiting one by one, The genuine onse are all going, I had a vision about the rapture and Christ Jesus came. Jesus Christ is coming soon and it’s something that’s surely gonna happen. Jesus Christ is the son of God and he’s the Lord of Lords."

