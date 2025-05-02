A Nigerian man sparks debate after showcasing a dilapidated house in Surulere, Lagos, listed for N1.2 million per annum

He noted that the landlord required the renter to renovate the apartment, which is in dire need of repair

The man questions the current state of rental prices in Surulere, asking if the price is justified given the condition of the property

A Nigerian man got people talking after he showed a house in Surulere, Lagos, which the landlord put up for annual rent of N1.2 million.

According to the man, the landlord stated that whoever rented the house would be the one to renovate it.

In the video shared by @renthousesurulere on TikTok, the apartment looked dilapidated and needed renovation.

However, the landlord would collect N1.2 million from whoever wanted to rent the house, and that person would also be the one to renovate it.

The man said:

“This 3-bedroom apartment was sent in by an agent friend this afternoon and guess what, it is going for N1.2 million per annum.

“The landlord said whoever is going to take up this property would be the one to renovate it. Will you rent this place for N1.2 million per annum? I don’t honestly know what is going these days around rental properties in Surulere.”

In the comments, the poster stated that to avoid being kicked out after renovation, a written agreement should be made.

He said:

“A smart way to avoid stories that touch is to get into a written agreement with the property owner in order to protect oneself from these issues.

Reactions trail N1.2m house in Surulere

@Emeka Destiny Osaro said:

"You, the landlord, the sender, tik tok wey allow you post am. All of whuna na ozuor."

@Achonye Emmanuel said:

"Na me go build house for landlord what if tomorrow he increases or serve me notic to leave the house ???"

@fabulousteelah said:

"This our surulere haff tire me sha... I kukuma left the place for them, na born dey born me for surulere them no talk say I must die there."

@23TEN_Couture said:

"Only if landlord go take oath (Ayilala)."

@Personal shopper said:

"The landlord is not ready. pay 1.2M and still renovate. Except the person pays and gets 2 years free."

@Chicey's couture said:

"No I’ll not. I’ll pay 1.2m and still renovate? Is everyone in Lagos okay?"

@John Okon said:

"If he'll take 700 and no rent increment of the next 5 years then no wahala."

@simbi_black said:

"Renovate it and they kick you out before the first year rent is done ."

@Tito.the.tailor said:

"I go rent and renovate but the landlord go sign say na that 1.2 million per annum I got pay for 20 years."

