Chisom Darlington Madubuike has emerged as a shining example of academic excellence, graduating with a first-class in Law from Imo State University (IMSU) and recently repeating the feat at the Nigerian Law School

The recent Nigerian Law School graduate, who graduated from IMSU with a 4.65 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), revealed that from his 100 level, he had made up his mind to be a double first-class holder

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the young scholar shared the discipline, sacrifices, and strategies that powered his remarkable journey and opened up about his future goals

Many law graduates dream of a single first-class degree, but few achieve it twice. Chisom Darlington Madubuike has done just that, moving from Imo State University (IMSU) to the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus, with outstanding results.

The double first-class holder, who graduated from IMSU in September 2024 with a first-class honours degree, revealed that he gained admission into the Faculty of Law with a JAMB score of 276, and left in style, achieving a 4.65 CGPA.

Chisom Darlington Madubuike, a double first-class law graduate recounts his experience at IMSU and Law School.

Source: Original

In this revealing interview with Legit.ng, Chisom opened up about the mindset, routines, and strategies behind his outstanding academic success.

How double first-class holder feels

Legit.ng asked the 25-year-old, who hails from Okwelle in Onuimo LGA, about how he feels being a double first-class holder, and he reacted:

"I feel satisfied — fulfilled, even. Before gaining admission to study Law at Imo State University, Owerri, I had always wanted the best results achievable. I did not achieve as much as I had hoped in my SSCE and JAMB.

"But as a 100-level student in the Faculty of Law at IMSU, my goal became clear: to graduate with a First Class and become the Best Graduating Student — because I wanted my name on the Faculty of Law's wall of fame.

"I reached out to past BGS holders from the Faculty, including Uchenna Njoku Esq. and Rex Uwadoka Esq., and even my coach, Mr. Chizi Daniels, who was the BGS of his set during his time at IMSU. I pursued that goal relentlessly until it became a reality. So yes — I envisioned it long before it happened."

How IMSU graduate bagged double first-class

What does it take to graduate with a first class, not once, but twice, in Nigeria’s highly competitive law programme?

Chisom told Legit.ng that his achievements are a culmination of deliberate efforts, whose fire was birthed from his first year at the university. In his words:

"Thank you for this question — it is quite encompassing. I graduated with a first-class honours from Imo State University, Owerri, in September 2024. By April 2025, I was admitted to the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus, for a nine-month programme.

"I graduated from there also with a first-class honours. Now, to the real question. The very first thing that drove this achievement was a deliberate decision — a choice — to excel. No one stumbles into excellence. It has to be intentional. From the outset, I made up my mind that I wanted a first-class both at IMSU and at the Nigerian Law School.

"I had it written down. The next thing that helped me was my willingness to ask the right questions of the right people. Because I was clear on what I wanted, I sought out those who had achieved similar feats and asked them how they got there. I asked questions constantly — so much so that senior colleagues at both levels grew accustomed to it..."

He continued:

"Then there is my tribe. I have always surrounded myself with people who carry similar ambitions. These were people who fanned the flame of my dreams and whom I did the same for. We pushed each other. This was particularly significant at the Nigerian Law School, where I built friendships across all seven campuses.

" Those were exceptional people, and I attribute a significant portion of my NLS success to them. A firm belief also had to be there, because there will always be moments when it looks like things will not work out. When those doubts crept in, I kept telling myself I could do it, and I kept working. I saved the best for last: my God.

"Regardless of who disagrees, I know God exists, and I know He blesses His people. I saw His hand — unmistakably — in both my undergraduate journey and at the Nigerian Law School."

Chisom Darlington Madubuike, a double first-class law graduate shares how he achieved his academic feats.

Source: Original

Double first-class holder with regrets?

When asked if he has any regrets looking back on his choices and decisions, Chisom replied:

"No regrets at all. I am glad I followed this path. Could I have done certain things better? Absolutely. But I am equally glad that I had a well-rounded university experience — I was active in extracurricular activities, held several leadership positions, won national competitions, built a network of friends across universities, and gained internship experience at top-tier law firms.

"That balance matters to me. So no, no regrets on this career path."

Double first-class law graduate shares future goals

When asked about what is next for him and also about his career plans, Chisom responded:

"Having obtained a double first-class, I know this is only a foundation, one on which a career must still be deliberately built.

"I am actively looking forward to beginning my legal career at a reputable law firm, learning the trade hands-on. I have a particular interest in Financial Technology Law and Dispute Resolution, though I am very open to exploring other areas of legal practice as my career develops."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Nigeria law graduate had bagged a first-class degree at the Nigerian Law School.

Double first-class law graduate speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a law graduate from Imo State University had shed light on how she achieved another first-class at the Nigerian Law School.

Barrister Chipuruime Obiagwu-Udeh put Imo State University in the national spotlight and made herself proud when she emerged as one of the few people who graduated from the Nigerian Law School with first-class honours.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the beauty with brains opened up on the secrets to her academic success and her experience at the Nigerian Law School.

Source: Legit.ng