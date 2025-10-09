A lady looking for an apartment in Lagos displayed the Yaba house that a house agent showed her

The house had a small room, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a small balcony, which she displayed in the video

Many reacted after seeing the size of the toilet and kitchen in the lady's video, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian lady who went house hunting in Yaba displayed the apartment that an agent showed her.

She showed the room, the kitchen, the bathroom and a small balcony attached to the house.

A lady looking for an apartment budget displays the Yaba house that an agent showed her. Photo: @m_ercie

Source: TikTok

In a video by @m_ercie on TikTok, the lady blamed the architects for the house design.

She captioned the video:

“POV: House hunting in Lagos. idk what’s wrong with these architects #fyp #foryoupage #viral #lagoshousehunting.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s apartment in Yaba

@Lizzy suprise said:

"I saw this same house when hunting oh. I changed my location completely."

@Emmydrey16 said:

"Is balcony a must?"

@OlaYinka_Arch_Ekiti said:

"I've been working in Lagos as an Architect for 4yrs now and I can confirm that this was not designed by an Architect.. Many of the Lagos houses have no design and they also don't go through approval. There are regulations against such buildings but many start making noise when the government starts demolishing the unregistered structures. They only build to generate income while not considering safety of the residents."

@im.bensonn said:

"I’m also a student architect and all I can say is that the error is must have been from the person that supervised the construction process, most of them just get the drawing from the architect without having in-depth knowledge on how to read an architectural drawing which I feel this is one of the outcomes."

@Erwin Smith 7 said:

"Are there no regulations against building like this? Are there no building standards that houses are supposed to meet? I’m seriously curious. I personally feel houses like this should be reported so the bodies responsible for regulating them can do something about it, this nonsense needs to stop."

@Favvy said:

"This kitchen na narrow escape."

@A.S.O CONCEPT AND DESIGNS said:

Houses that are built in yaba axis .. 80% of them are built by developers . They don’t consult architects before building .. all what they do is make their money they use to build they house in the space of just 20yrs or any year they sign their contract with land owner .. that’s why those houses in yaba are always expensive because they wants to get back their money in just few period of time .

@arumonafaith432 said:

"Before you finish that video another person don pay. Lagos isn’t for the weak."

A lady who went house hunting shows the Yaba apartment that an agent took her to. Photo: @m_ercie

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a Nigerian lady showed a Lagos apartment with N1.1 million yearly rent while another man showed a dilapidated apartment going for N1.2m yearly rent in Surulere.

Lady shares house hunting experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady with a N1.5 million yearly rent budget displayed the Lekki apartment that a house agent showed her.

She showed the exterior of the one-bedroom apartment and the interior, which had a small toilet.

Many reacted after seeing the size of the toilet and kitchen, sparking observations and suggestions.

Source: Legit.ng