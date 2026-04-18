A young man who wrote JAMB for the first time has shared screenshots of his 2026 UTME result

The young individual shared his experience about the exam days after he wrote it at the centre

The screenshot he shared online showed the scores he got in each subject he wrote in the JAMB examination

A young man who wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination for the first time in his life has posted his 2026 UTME result online.

The individual took to the comment section of a post made by the spokesperson of JAMB to share a screenshot of what he scored in the exam.

Man reveals 2026 JAMB result after writing exam for the first time. Photo Source: Twitter/Akauba001, JAMB

Source: Twitter

JAMB releases 2026 UTME results

Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson of JAMB, had earlier announced on his page the release of the 2026 UTME results for candidates who sat for the exam on the first day.

He wrote on his page:

"JAMB Releases Results of 632,788 Candidates from Day One of the 2026 UTME"

"The results of candidates who sat the 2026 UTME on Thursday, 16 April 2026, have been released and are now available for viewing."

"To check their results, candidates should send UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number (SIM) used during registration. At this stage, candidates may view their results only; printing is not yet available."

"Candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence."

"The Board treats such misconduct with the utmost gravity. Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means. Any candidate found culpable will face the full consequences of the law."

"The examination is ongoing, and results will continue to be released as they become available."

Man displays his 2026 UTME result

Shortly after this announcement, a candidate who took part in the JAMB exam, @Akauba001, took to the comment section of the post made by the JAMB spokesperson to reveal that he had checked his UTME result and seen his score.

Man who wrote JAMB for the first time shares 2026 UTME result screenshots online. Photo Source: Twitter/Akauba001

Source: Twitter

@Akauba001 wrote:

"All thanks to God. My first time writing JAMB and I never experienced any issues from the day I went to register up till now. Seeing my results, all glory to God."

He shared a screenshot showing the scores he got in Geography, Government, English Language, and History.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady who sat for the 2026 UTME checked her JAMB result and shared a screenshot showing her scores in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

The candidate, who had earlier announced that she had seen her result, posted the breakdown of her performance along with her total score online.

Art student shares 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an art student who sat for the 2026 UTME exam and scored 49 in CRS shared his JAMB result online after results were released.

He posted a screenshot showing his subject scores and total mark, and also mentioned his desired course while asking Nigerians for advice. His post attracted reactions online, with many users offering suggestions and opinions in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng